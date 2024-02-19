Top 8 Sports Betting Singapore 2024 - Best Football Betting Sites

The size of the global sports betting market was pegged at USD 83.65 billion in 2022 and experts predict a CAGR growth of 10.3% from 2023 to 2030. The biggest factor behind this growth is the developing digital infrastructure and a shift in the regulatory landscape in favor of betting platforms.
Also, the competition between betting platforms has reached the next level where everyone is trying to catch the attention of sports enthusiasts. There are many gambling websites and more are waiting to be launched but you should be careful in your selection of an online casino.
Best Sports Betting Sites in Singapore
For Singaporeans, we’re listing 8 best sports betting sites:
8) GEMBet - Top Live Streaming Online Sports Betting SG
A Closer Look into Top Rated Singapore Sports Betting Sites
12Play is a leading name in sports betting websites known for offering the best odds. Its targeted audiences are in Singapore and Malaysia and this site offers very competitive odds to its members. The sports betting market is on a boom and 12Play being a leader is the most popular sports betting platform in Singapore.
A quick view of 12Play is sufficient to understand its odds and margins. Though the margins could vary according to betting options, market size, and specific events, it usually remains around 5% which is the industry standard. But you should keep in mind that the margin could fluctuate depending on factors like betting volume. So, it is always better to check the odds and margin before placing a bet.
Sportsbook
CMD368
iGKbet
M8Bet
Sports Bonus
100% welcome bonus of up to 300 SGD
What We Like
Wide Range of Sports
Live Streaming
Competitive Odds
UWIN33 deserves a place in our list of the best sports betting Singapore sites because of the coverage of sports that is bigger than any other betting platform available in the market. You won’t feel disappointed in betting with this site. Together with leading sportsbooks and a large range of games, this betting site can give a unique betting experience to you.
One of the biggest attractions of UWIN33 is its bonus offer. Here it won’t be an exaggeration to say that it has some of the most exciting bonus offers for enthusiasts. This site could be the best option, especially if you are betting on a sport for the first time. Here you will get plenty of betting options to start.
If you are betting for the first time then you should start with UWIN33 where you will get a lucrative bonus and plenty of betting opportunities. Here you will get a wide range of games to choose from.
Sportsbook
CMD368
Saba Sports
Sports Bonus
100% up to RM688
What we like
Great coverage of games
Big bonus
Security audit
B9Casino is a well-rounded gambling platform, especially football betting where it has an edge over others. The wide range of coverage it gives to almost all football tournaments is difficult to find in any other site. Its sleek interface, user-friendly navigation, and quick customer support makes it a hot favorite among football enthusiasts.
This site remained quite busy during the last FIFA World Cup and it is gearing up for the next World Cup in 2026. But before World Cup, there will be betting on numerous championships and B9Casino is well-prepared to fulfill the rising demand of new age gamblers. It has tweaked its platform a little to make it more suitable for sports gamblers.
Sportsbook
CMD368
M8Bet
iGKbet
Sports Bonus
1% cash rebate at sportsbook
What We Like
Daily Deposit Bonus
VIP Program
Singapore Focus
Established in 2015, BK8 is known for its great selection of sportsbooks. One of the leading bookmakers in Southeast Asia, BK8 works with popular sportsbooks so its members enjoy betting on all sports and all formats of sports. The advantage of having more sportsbooks option is that you can search for the most competitive odds and increase your probability of winning bets.
Also, BK8 scores high on other factors as well. It offers a lucrative bonus that is a turning point for most gamblers, especially first-time bettors. Together with a great welcome bonus and a good selection of sportsbooks, BK8 becomes an optimum choice for sports betting enthusiasts. If football is the sport you want to bet on then you should look no further than BK8.
Having multiple sportsbooks is advantageous for gamblers as it provides them with an opportunity to explore markets. Unlike others, you aren’t confined to a limited number of markets and odds. BK8 provides real freedom with bonus money so you can realize your full potential.
Sportsbook
CMD368
MaxBet
Sbobet
Sports Bonus
100% at deposit of USD 50
What we like
50+ football leagues
More than 60,000 monthly events
Corner and half-time bets
Sportsbet.io came into the scene in 2016 and it was the time when cryptocurrency was becoming popular. This betting site provided people an opportunity to use crypto for betting. Also, it continued supporting the traditional currency to win the confidence of sports enthusiasts. Its aggressive marketing and customer-centric approach bore fruits and this site became one of the most popular crypto betting websites.
Today Sportsbet.io supports almost all popular cryptocurrencies including BTC, USDT, XRP, BUSD, and BNB. But it is just a start to a striking career in the sports betting industry that is increasing at a rapid pace with each passing day. If you are interested in crypto betting, you should try Sportsbet.io. It won’t disappoint you. On the contrary, you will become a loyal patron of this betting platform.
Sportbet.io offers an extensive game selection for crypto gambling. You can even try its mobile platform to enjoy betting even while on the go. In this way, you won’t miss a single opportunity to convert your bets into real money. Whether you are a first-time gambler or a pro, this betting site has always been something special for gamblers.
Sportsbook
InPlay
Pragmatic
iSoftbet
Betsoft
Sports Bonus
No welcome bonus
0.0005 BTC minimum deposit
What we like
All popular crypto options
Duly licensed for sports betting
Great user-interface
Enjoy11 needs a little introduction as it is already providing its services across the globe. But its popularity is quite high in Singapore and Malaysia where this betting site gets the highest rating. If user rating is something very important for you or you are more concerned with user ratings of a site then Enjoy 11 is the site you can rely on.
Users give high ratings to sites that provide the best services. Here Enjoy11 has an edge over others. It started operations in 2020 and took a short time in attaining popularity. Today it is one of the hot favorite betting platforms of sports lovers. Whether you are a new bettor or an experienced gambler, you will appreciate its user-friendly platform and features.
Enjoy11 has been evolving its services since its inception. There is hardly any day when this betting platform doesn’t come up with something new for its members. Also, its user ratings are becoming higher with each passing day. You should also try this platform for betting. A lucrative bonus is also a factor in its high ratings.
Sportsbook
CMD368
iGKbet
TF Gaming
Sports Bonus
100% Cash Refunded in Sports
What we like
Daily new promotions
24/7 customer service
Simple user-friendly platform
MyBET88 is carved a niche for its services in the competitive marketing of sports betting and this platform is continuously evolving to strengthen its position. If you are looking for a betting platform that works with a strong sportsbook then consider opening your gambling account with MyBET88. It is the best choice, especially for a beginner.
The biggest advantage of MyBET88 is that it boasts of association with some of the best sportsbooks including CMD368. If you want to experience betting with a leading sportsbook then you should look no further than MyBET88. Here you will get a unique experience of sports betting. If you a fan of football and dream of betting on every football match then you should open your betting account with MyBET88.
Whether you enjoy betting on a laptop or tab, you will find MyBET88 just perfect for your needs. Also, the sportsbook will enhance your betting experience. Here it won’t be an exaggeration to say that opening a betting account with this site will give you an excuse to bet.
Sportsbook
CMD368
M8bet
Sports Bonus
30% welcome bonus
15% bonus every Sunday
10% unlimited bonus on every deposit
What we like
Convenient and quick operation
Value for money
Safe and secure
8. GEMBet - Top Live Streaming Online Sports Betting SG
GEMBet started its operations in 2019 with the single objective of simplifying sports betting. Also, it has achieved the top position in popularity within a short time. If you are looking for a site that provides live streaming online sports betting service then GEMBet is the best bet for you.
The biggest advantage of this betting platform is the massive number of sports including football which is the most popular sport in the world. If you are a football fan and enjoy betting on live matches then go to GEMBet and open your gambling account to enjoy betting on football matches.
GEMBet is the platform where you will enjoy betting with live streaming to the full. You won’t be disappointed with this platform because it will cater to all your needs. Also, the lucrative bonus option is an added advantage of betting on this site.
Sportsbook
1x2 gaming
Asia Gaming
BetSoft
SBOBET
Sports Bonus
100% welcome bonus on sports
What we like
Attractive bonus and promotional offers
Excellent usability
Wide range of games
What Should You Take Note When Playing Online Soccer Betting in Singapore
Sports betting involve placing a wager on the outcome of a sporting event. For betting on sports, you can access online platforms and the good thing is that there are many online betting sites where you can enjoy betting on popular sports including football.
To choose a betting site for football gambling, you should check leading sports betting platforms and choose one that gives more benefits like more bonuses, more options, and competitive odds. Betting with the right platform will enhance your betting experience and chances of winning.
Betting tips for 2023 Champions League Final:
Outright Prediction: Man City's Dominance Prevails
Although Inter Milan impressed with their victory over AC Milan in the semi-final, they face an uphill battle against Man City in Istanbul. Man City's commanding performance against Real Madrid showcased their strength in the tournament. Barring complacency, it's difficult to imagine Inter Milan having a realistic chance of winning. Man City's dominance is likely to prevail in this match.
Man City vs Inter Milan: Man City Expected to Win by 2 Goals
Inter Milan's impressive journey and current form are commendable. However, our experts predict a commanding 2-goal victory for Man City. With a strong goal-scoring record and the guidance of Pep Guardiola, Man City is a formidable force. Expect an thrilling showdown as Man City aims for a decisive win against Inter Milan.
Man City vs Inter Milan: Expecting Over 2.5 Goals
Man City has a high-scoring record, while Inter showcases attacking ability. Expect an exciting match with plenty of goals.
Conclusion:
Based on our analysis, Man City is likely to secure a victory with a 2-goal margin. Additionally, expect an exciting match with over 2.5 goals. Use these insights for informed betting decisions.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.