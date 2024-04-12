Playing slots not on GamStop is a great way to tiptoe around pesky restrictions and qualify for larger bonuses compared to their more controlled casino cousins.
We checked dozens of options to compile this list of the best non-Gamstop slots sites.
The result? Well, we found that Pink Elephants at MyStake is the best overall option – it’s a 96% RTP slot with unique graphics and bonus features – and it really does not get any better than this. But while it’s best, it certainly is not the only one.
Keep reading to find out more!
Best Slots Not on GamStop UK
MyStake (Pink Elephants) : Best overall
Winstler (Gates of Olympus) : 600% welcome deposit bonus
Gxmble (Sweet Bonanza) : 4,000+ online slot games
BetOnline (Jungle Stripes) : Slots section powered by BetSoft
Wild Casino (Back to Venus) : Highest-paying jackpot slots
Rich Palms (Aladdin’s Wishes): Unique themes
Las Atlantis (Asgard): Excellent mobile compatibility
Seven.casino (Big Bass Bonanza): Special bonuses for VIP users
Slots Empire (Cash Bandits): Highest RTPs
Lucky Tiger (Achilles): Best for RTG slot games
We ranked these sites using our strict ranking criteria – first, we considered the variety of non GamStop slots they have in store, then, we took a look at the bonuses and other games they offer. Want to find out how each of them ranked? Check out our reviews below.
Pros:
5,600+ casino games
Slot machines by the most reputable brands
Many Megaways and Bonus Buy slots
Jackpot slots by Wazdan, NetGame, and PariPlay
Live dealer games by Evolution and Lucky Streak
Two welcome bonuses
Ongoing reload and free spins bonuses
Cons:
Free play mode only for registered players
Cluttered homepage
For the biggest collection of slots not on GamStop, we recommend you first check out MyStake.
Not many UK casinos not on GamStop can compete with the staggering selection of online casino titles featured at MyStake. The casino houses over 5,000 casino games, and over 4,000 of these are non GamStop slots.
Slot Games: 5/5
The top-rated UK non GamStop casino lets you engage in extraordinary gaming sessions on over 4,000 non GamStop slots . The slot games featured in the MyStake gaming lobby are powered by Red Tiger, iSoftBet, Yggdrasil, Thunderkick, and other top of the line providers.
Our favourite is Pink Elephants powered by Thunderkick which offers top rewards up to 8,200x your stake and a couple of unique in-game bonuses to enhance your winning odds.
You also have hundreds of other slot games to explore, including Nitropolis 2, Cygnus, and Voodoo Gold which are all featured in the “Popular Games” section.
What earned MyStake a spot on our list of the best UK casinos not on GamStop is also its selection of Bonus Buy and Megaways slots and we are particularly fond of Jelly Reels, Aztec Magic Megaways, and Buffalo Rising Megaways.
At the best Non GamStop casinos in the UK, you also have an opportunity to engage in jackpot-hunting adventures on Sun of Egypt, Volcano Fruits, and hundreds of other jackpot slots.
Other Games: 4.95/5
The selection of other casino games at MyStake is equally impressive with Fair Roulette Privee, American Blackjack, Baccarat Pro, Craps, and loads of other classics.
At the best non GamStop casino in the UK, you can also enjoy the thrill of playing at a land-based casino from the cosiness of your home if you head to the MyStake “Live Casino” lobby.
Exciting live dealer games at MyStake are powered by BetGames TV, Evolution, Lucky Streak, and SA Gaming and you have a huge selection of live poker, Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and game shows to explore.
As you explore the staggering gaming selection at the best UK non GamStop casino, you will also come across a huge selection of and casino poker.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5
Just like all other top-ranked UK casinos not on GamStop, MyStake has a selection of deposit bonus offers and two of these are reserved for new registrants.
More specifically, if you make a minimum deposit of between £20 and £200, you qualify for a deposit bonus of 150% up to £200 . You can claim a deposit bonus of 100% up to £1,000 if you make a deposit of £201 and higher.
Both casino bonus offers can be used on a huge variety of gambling games and feature 30x wagering requirements.
MyStake players can enhance their online gambling experiences by taking advantage of 10% crypto cashback bonuses and crypto reload bonuses of 170% up to £1,000.
If you decide to keep playing at MyStake, you can claim free spins if you make £20 qualifying deposits during the promotional period.
Pros:
2,000+ slots and other games
Slots by Microgaming, Pragmatic, and Play’n GO
Huge lobby of jackpot slots
Live casino games by multiple developers
Claim welcome bonus package up to €9,500
Ongoing reload bonuses worth up to €2,500
Cons:
Could use more banking options
Higher wagering requirements
Next on the list of the best Non GamStop casinos for UK players, we have Winstler and this is our top pick for UK players who are looking forward to claiming staggering casino bonus rewards to use on their favourite slot machine games.
On top of offering an amazing selection of deposit bonuses, Winstler is not missing the best non GamStop slots by the best brands in the online gambling industry.
Slot Games: 4.95/5
If you join the second-placed non GamStop UK casino to play online slots, we recommend you first check out our top pick, Pragmatic Play-powered Gates of Olympus which offers juicy winnings up to 5,000x your stake.
UK players at one of the best UK gambling sites can also try their luck on Book of Dead, Wolf Gold, Gonzo’s Quest, Great Rhino Megaways, and all other hit titles by Microgaming, Pragmatic, Novomatic, and Play’n GO.
Just like other highly-ranked non GamStop slot sites, Winstler also lets you play slots attached to staggering fixed and progressive jackpots, including Divine Megaways and Age of Conquest.
When compared to the slots gaming lobby at the top-rated casino not on GamStop, Winstler has a slightly limited selection of Bonus Buy and Megaways slots. However, there is enough variety to keep you entertained.
Other Games: 4.9/5
One of the best non GamStop casino sites for UK players houses over 2,000 online casino games by leading brands in the industry and this means that the selection of other gaming categories is not limited in any way.
You can engage in online casino gaming sessions on Classic Blackjack, Classic Baccarat, as well as, Joker Card Poker and American Poker video poker games.
As expected from one of the top-ranked non GamStop UK casinos, Winstler offers UK players the opportunity to engage in exciting gaming sessions on live casino games, including Casino Hold’em, Mega Ball, Lightning Roulette, VIP Blackjack, and many others.
There’s also a sportsbook.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5
Now, let’s discuss the awesome bonuses and promotions Winstler Casino has prepared for its newcomers.
One of the most renowned online gambling sites for UK players offers newcomers a staggering welcome bonus package valued up to €9,500 spread out over five deposits.
First-time depositors at Winstler Casino can receive a 300% bonus up to €500, while second-time depositors can receive a 100% bonus up to €1,000.
The selection of welcome bonus at one of the top-ranked gambling sites also includes 100% and two 50% deposit bonuses valued up to €2,000, €2,500, and €3,500.
Keep in mind that each match deposit bonus in the sign-up package carries a 45x wagering requirement.
If you stick to playing at the second-placed non GamStop casino site, you can claim 100% reload bonuses up to €2,500 every single Friday.
Pros:
Huge online slots gaming lobby
Slot games by 30+ developers
NetEnt jackpot slots
Welcome bonuses up to €2,500
5x wagering requirements
Cons:
No reload bonuses
Could feature more table games
UK gamblers who prefer slot games are guaranteed to have a wonderful time at Gxmble which appears on our list of the best UK sites not on GamStop for several reasons.
First of all, Gxmble is one of the few online casino sites that focuses heavily on the popular Megaways slots. Secondly, joining the casino makes you eligible for awesome bonuses, and the best part, they come with very low wagering requirements.
Slot Games: 4.9/5
We had a lot of fun spinning the reels of the Pragmatic Play-powered Sweet Bonanza , and we think you will as well.
While we recommend you start your slots gaming sessions on Sweet Bonanza, make sure you also look into some exciting Megways slots: Buffalo King, Great Rhino, Divine Fortune, and Starz.
One of the best online casinos not on GamStop for UK slots fans houses hundreds of top-notch slot games by Play ’n Go, NetEnt, Pragmatic, NetEnt, and a whole range of other renowned content developers.
Like other highly-ranked non GamStop UK casinos on the list, Gxmble is not missing jackpot slots and the collection includes Mega Fortune, among other NetEnt and other hit jackpot slots.
If you feel like you are not ready to start playing for real money, you will be happy to learn that one of the best UK casinos not on GamStop allows you to participate in free play gaming sessions.
Other Games: 4.8/5
While Gxmble is one of the newer casinos not on GamStop, its amazing gaming lobby has grown to include hundreds of top-notch games from different categories.
The highly-advanced Gxmble gaming lobby features NetEnt and Amatic-powered Classic Blackjack, Classic Baccarat, and a couple of other classic table and card games.
Joining one of the best non GamStop UK online casinos also presents awesome iGaming opportunities on other online casino gaming options, including video poker, poker, and specialty games.
We also love the fact that Gxmble caters to fans of live games and their live dealer casino lobby is packed with games by Evolution Gaming, including Speed Blackjack, Classic Baccarat, and many others.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5
Being one of the best online casinos not on Gamstop, Gxmble offers UK customers an awesome sign-up bonus package that can get you up to €2,500 in bonus money.
The bonus package at one of the best non GamStop casinos features a bonus of 200% up to €500, alongside two 100% match deposit bonuses valued up to €750 and €1,250 respectively, and each bonus is attached to low 5x wagering requirements.
If you stick to playing at one of the most renowned casinos not on GamStop, you may enrich your bankroll with reload bonuses every week.
More specifically, Gxmble offers already registered customers 100% reload bonuses valued up to €250 every Friday and 50% bonuses up to €500 every Wednesday. Saturday player? You can get 100% up to €1250.
Pros:
BetSoft-powered slots lobby
BetSoft jackpot slot games
Sign-up bonus package up to $3,000
Great live casino section
Crypto bonuses for returning players
Cons:
Missing no-account free play mode
Wagering requirements could be lower
With a staggering selection of BetSoft-powered slots and awesome bonuses for UK slot players, BetOnline most certainly deserves a spot on our list of the best non GamStop casinos.
BetOnline has quite a few other perks and benefits for UK customers who decided to join the site, including special ongoing bonuses and promotions reserved for crypto gambling fans.
Slot Games: 4.9/5
Our top pick for fans of slots is Jungle Stripes by BetSoft. Jungle Stripes is an exciting five-reeled BetSoft game with free spins, expanding wilds, and awesome top winnings up to 50,000 in credits.
If you are looking for other exciting slots with awesome in-game bonuses and higher RTPs rates, make sure you check out Eagle Gold, Genie’s Riches, Take the Bank, and Make You Rich.
Hosting some of the best online slots in the UK, you also come across hit titles by Nucleus and Dragon Gaming, as well as many awesome jackpot slots.
If you are up for a jackpot-hunting journey, we recommend you get started with BetSoft-powered Greedy Goblins, Good Girl Bad Girl, and The Glam Life.
Like most other Gamstop-free casinos on the list, BetOnline lets you engage in free play gaming sessions but to do so you need to log into your account first.
Other Games: 4.8/5
All of the most renowned gambling sites cater to fans of classic table and card games and BetOnline is no different.
If you register for an account at the fourth-placed non GamStop casino on the list, you can try your luck on Single Deck Blackjack, American Roulette, Craps, Roulette Tournament, and Classic Baccarat.
If you are more interested in poker games, you will be happy to learn that BetOnline is one of the renowned casino sites with a rich poker selection that includes Three Card Poker, Oasis Poker, and Caribbean Poker among other options.
Like other non GamStop online casinos we discuss here, BetOnline promises extraordinary live casino gaming sessions on different variants of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5
While looking for the best non-Gamstop casino sites, we focused our search on casino sites with great sign-up bonuses and BetOnline with its welcome bonus package up to $3,000 falls into this category.
Those who register at BetOnline for the first time and make a minimum deposit of $25 or more can get started with a 100% bonus up to $1,000 . This offer is a part of the sign-up bonus package that also features two other 100% bonuses up to $1,000.
To benefit from this generous offer, use the BOLCASINO bonus code upon registering, and keep in mind that each bonus features a 45x wagering requirement.
Those who stick to playing at one of the best non GamStop casinos may also benefit from crypto reload bonuses of 35% and 20% standard monthly reload bonuses.
BetOnline is also known for offering 10% cashback bonuses to returning customers every single week, alongside a huge selection of sports betting bonus rewards.
5. Wild Casino (Back to Venus) – Best Jackpot Slots Not on GamStop
Pros:
Selection of almost 400 slots
Slots powered by BetSoft and Rival
Selection of BetSoft jackpot slots
$9,000 crypto welcome bonus
$5,000 standard welcome bonus
Cons:
No account practice mode missing
$20 min qualifying bonus deposit
Next on the list of the best slots gambling websites in the UK, we have Wild Casino and this is our top pick for UK gamblers who are looking forward to claiming generous crypto slot bonuses on a weekly basis.
One of the best non GamStop slots sites is also home to almost 400 slot games and the slot games you come across on the site are powered by the most renowned software providers.
Slot Games: 4.8/5
Different software providers contribute to the amazing Wild Casino selection of almost 400 slots, including BetSoft, and Rival Gaming.
We looked into the entire selection of Wild Casino slots and our favourite is Back to Venus by BetSoft. Like other top picks we mentioned, Back to Venus houses quite a few in-game bonuses and awesome top winnings that go up to 4,338x your stake.
Equally interesting with great payouts are other BetSoft hit titles featured at one of the best non GamStop sites, including Take Olympus, Primal Wilderness, and Triple Juicy Drops.
To hunt down jackpot prizes, consider spinning the reels of Reel of Wealth, Faerie Spells, Charms & Clovers, and Greedy Goblins.
Other Games: 4.7/5
Most UK online casinos house the most popular Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat variants, and Wild Casino is no different.
As you explore its gaming lobby, you come across Multi-Hand Blackjack, American Roulette Double Ball, Classic Baccarat, and more.
One of the most reliable casinos in the UK industry also houses Casino War, Three Card Rummy, Caribbean Poker, as well as loads of popular video poker variants, such as Jacks or Better, Deuces Wild, and Aces & Faces.
At Wild Casino, you can also play online casino games hosted by real dealers, including different exciting variations of Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5
Joining one of the top-rated non-Gamstop casino sites makes you eligible for a staggering $9,000 crypto sign-up bonus. To get a 300% bonus valued up to $3,000 on your first crypto deposit of $20 and higher, use the CRYPTO300 bonus code.
With the CRYPTO150 promo code, newcomers also receive bonuses of 150% up to $1,500, so in total $9,000 is up for grabs.
If you fund your Wild Casino account with $20 or more via a standard payment service, you can get a 250% bonus valued up to $1,000 with the WILD250 promo code. With the WILD100 bonus code, you can get 100% bonuses up to $1,000 on your next four deposits.
Bonuses in the crypto and standard welcome bonus package are subject to 45x and 35x wagering requirements respectively.
If you become one of many regulars at Wild Casino, you may enrich your bankroll with 10% weekly cashback bonuses and claim up to 100 free spins on Game of the Week.
Wild Casino also houses Hump Day Special, Sunday Funday, and Tuesday Top Up ongoing bonuses that reward regular customers with reload bonuses and extra spins.
Best Slot Sites Not on GamStop UK – Our Ranking Criteria
Security & Safety
Our first and foremost criterion when ranking these non-Gamstop casinos for online slots was their safety and security. We only considered licensed casino sites that offer slot machine games from renowned providers such as Betsoft and Smartsoft.
Non-Gamstop Slots
We concentrated our search on non-Gamstop casinos with an extensive selection of slot machines. We looked for top-rated and video slots, as well as classic and Megaways slots, to ensure that there is enough variety for everyone.
Jackpot Slots
Since we know just how much UK players love playing jackpot slots – we made sure to add casinos not on Gamstop that offer a wide variety of progressive jackpot slots with exciting bonus rounds and immersive gameplay.
Bonuses & Free Spins
Playing with your money only is fine – but getting a welcome bonus packed with bonus funds and free spins is even better. To this end, all of the non-Gamstop casinos we recommend offer bonuses and free spins that you can use to play slot games not on Gamstop.
UK-Friendly Banking Methods
Above all, all of the casino sites listed here accept UK-friendly payment methods like Visa and MasterCard. Many of them also accept cryptocurrencies, which is actually the way to go at non-Gamstop casinos because of quicker payout times.
Why is MyStake the Best Non GamStop Online Slots Site?
While all the non GamStop UK sites for slots we discussed in the previous sections are reputable casinos for slot fans, MyStake came out on top for a couple of reasons.
Selection of 4,000+ Slots: Not many online casinos can compete with MyStake at least when it comes to its amazing selection of slots. On top of featuring your favourite video slots, MyStake has a selection of Megaways and Bonus Buy slot games, on top of branded titles, and more.
Two Welcome Offers: Joining the best casino not on GamStop lets you choose from two awesome welcome bonuses, depending on your first deposit. If you have a bigger budget to play with, you can claim a bonus of 100% up to £1,000.
User-Friendly Interface: The first-placed UK casino on our list also houses an awesome, user-friendly interface so there will be no navigation issues regardless of which gaming device you choose to play on.
Excellent Non-GamStop Sportsbook: MyStake is also one of the . It offers a diverse range of markets, live betting, and generous promotions like the 3 + 1 Free Bet.
Benefits of Slots not on Gamstop
The slot sites not on GamStop we featured in previous sections provide iGaming perks and benefits that few offshore casinos can match, on top of other advantages.
✅ Safe Gambling: While not licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, offshore casinos we discussed have valid licensing issued by other renowned gambling authorities. With this being said, safe and risk-free gambling is guaranteed no matter which slot site you choose.
✅ Slots by Renowned Developers: Each slot site on the list has collaborated with well-known casino developers such as Microgaming, NetEnt, Play'n GO, and Pragmatic Play, and these are the industry's biggest slot brands for a reason.
✅ Generous Slots Bonuses: All of the slot sites on this list offer fantastic bonuses and promotions to enhance your iGaming experience. Aside from welcoming newcomers with massive sign-up bonus packages, a plethora of other bonus rewards is also available.
Drawbacks of Slots not on Gamstop
As exciting as they are, slots not on Gamstop come with a few drawbacks. Check them out below.
❌ Restricted Providers: Once you visit and open an account with a non-Gamstop casino, you will quickly notice that you won’t be able to play any game you want to. This is because certain games from some providers are not available in the UK. For example, you won’t be able to play slots from Pragmatic Play.
❌ Currency Conversion: At most slot sites not on Gamstop, your GBP deposits will be either converted to USD or EUR. Because of this, you are likely to lose a small percentage of your deposit due to conversion fees.
Slots Not on Gamstop UK - FAQ
Is it Safe to Play Slots not on Gamstop?
It’s completely safe to play slots not on Gamstop when you’re using online casinos that have a valid operating license – such as the ones on this list. Licensed casinos must play fair and pay out their winners in order to maintain their license from the gambling commission.
What is the Best Slots Site Not on GamStop UK?
Our top choice MyStake is the best casino that is not on GamStop for a variety of reasons that we have previously discussed.
You cannot go wrong with any of the other UK casinos not registered with GamStop that we have highlighted here.
Are the Slots Not on GamStop UK Mobile Friendly?
Yes, each of the casinos listed here can be accessed via a variety of iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.
The best non GamStop UK sites for mobile slots include MyStake and Winstler.
Do Slots Sites Not on Gamstop Offer Responsible Gambling Tools?
Yes, at most casinos you have a variety of responsible gambling tools to use, including the option to set deposit, time, and betting limits.
Can I Play Megaways Slots Not on Gamstop in the UK?
You can play Megaways slots at various online casinos not on Gamstop, including our top pick, MyStake. Once you log in, you will find a section dedicated to Megaways slots, or you can use the search function to find them.
Top Sites to Play Non GamStop UK Slots – Quick Comparison
MyStake : With over 4,000 slot games, you can be confident that our top pick covers every slot game category and is the best casino not on GamStop. MyStake has two sign-up bonuses, and you get to choose between a 150% bonus up to £200 and a bonus of 100% up to £1,000.
Winstler : If you are up for a bonus-hunting adventure, consider starting your search at Winstler as the casino houses loads of ongoing bonuses. The most generous bonus offer valued up to €9,500 is reserved for Winstler newcomers.
Gxmble : Gxmble with its amazing selection of Megaways slots also deserves a spot here. If you are new to the iGaming world, Gxmble may be a great choice. If you join the casino you can enrich your bankroll with up to €2,500 in welcome bonus money.
BetOnline : If you consider yourself a fan of BetSoft slots, you will be happy to learn that BetOnline houses one of the biggest BetSoft slots collections. Those who use the BOLCASINO bonus code after registration may be eligible for a sign-up bonus up to $3,000.
Wild Casino : For crypto gambling fans residing in the UK, we recommend Wild Casino for a couple of reasons. The site houses awesome slots, on top of offering rewarding crypto slots bonuses. Newcomers can claim a staggering crypto bonus package valued up to $9,000.
How to Play Slots Not on GamStop UK
The steps for creating an account at MyStake, our #1 pick as the best casino not on GamStop, are detailed below if you are ready to join our top pick. Expect most registration processes at other sites not on GamStop to be similar.
Step One – Choose a Slot Site & Sign Up
Choose a non-gamstop casino from our list or visit MyStake, our top pick
Click the red “Sign-Up” button
Enter the required personal details
Step Two – Finish Your Registration
Provide your email address
Choose GBP as your preferred currency
Pick your username and password
Step Three – Deposit and Get Your Bonus
Head to the Cashier page
Fund your account with £20 or higher
Get your sign-up bonus
Step Four – Play Online Slots Not Registered with Gamstop
Open the casino game lobby
Select a slot game you want to play
Adjust your stake and start playing non-Gamstop slots!
So, What Are the Best Slot Sites Not on GamStop UK?
For the ultimate online slots experience, consider spinning the reels of the Thunderkick slot Pink Elephants at our top pick MyStake .
Playing at any other casino site featured in our list guarantees an equally exciting slots gaming experience, so make sure you look into other sites as well.
To engage in iGaming sessions in a safe manner, keep an eye on your budget and use the responsible gambling tools available to you.
