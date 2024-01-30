Pros:

Generous €2,500 welcome bonus

Incredibly-low 5x wagering requirements

Library with over 4,000 games

Games from leading providers

Also offers sports betting

Cons:

Design could use improvement

Must log-in to explore games

If you are looking for a reputable casino not on Gamstop with a huge game library and an exciting welcome package, Gxmble should be your #1 stop. Let’s see what else it has to offer!

Slot Library: 5/5

If you thought the quality of the slot games would decline as we went down the list, you were wrong. This is an impressive slot library with thousands of great titles like Great Rhino Megaways, Wanted Dead or a Wild, and Jammin' Jars 2.

Full Casino Quality: 4.9/5

On top of having plenty of slots, Gxmble is filled with RNG and live dealer games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, game shows… You name it.

It also ranks as one of the UK’s top non-Gamstop betting sites, offering betting lines across 20 sports, in addition to live betting and futures odds.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

There is no room for compromise when it comes to customer support. One of our concerns about this casino was the strict KYC procedures.

However, there is a dedicated email for handling this. In addition, you can get instant live chat support if you need last-minute help while using the casino.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 5/5

You won't get access to a better online casino bonus than this. The reason for this is the fair 5x wagering requirement. We did our best to find something in the terms and conditions that would be a deal-breaker here. And there are many other generous bonuses available at Gxmble, and the list is updated from time to time!

Remember to play designated games to meet the 5x wagering - including slots. If you focus on online slots, this shouldn't be an issue for you.

