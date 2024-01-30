Straight bets: These are the simplest types of wagers. In a straight bet, you predict an outcome, such as who will win a race or which team will win a match.

Parlays: With parlays, you can combine several different bets into one larger wager. The payout increases with each additional event that you add to your bet.

Handicap: The handicap (point spread) is a number set by the sportsbook and adjusted based on each team's performance record. This number is used to even out the playing field between teams with different abilities so you can predict which side will win or lose with greater accuracy than if there were no spread involved.

Over/under bets: In over/under betting, you are predicting whether the total combined score of two teams will exceed or fall short of a certain number set by the bookmaker.