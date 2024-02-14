10 Best Identity Theft Protection Services in 2024

As fraudsters continually advance their techniques and tools, identity theft is evolving into a more sophisticated threat. Their objective is to pilfer your personal information for fraudulent activities such as opening credit accounts, filing tax returns, or assuming another person's identity.
To counteract this escalating menace, dependable identity theft protection services are at your disposal. These services tirelessly monitor your personal information, credit files, and online activities to identify any suspicious or fraudulent behavior. Upon detection of issues, they promptly notify you.
In addition to monitoring, these services can proactively take measures on your behalf. They can reach out to credit bureaus, banks, and creditors if necessary, aiding you in reclaiming your stolen identity.
If you are looking for the best ID theft protection service and seek more insights into identity theft protection, continue reading. We have compiled a list of our top picks that provide comprehensive solutions against this ever-evolving threat.
10 Best Identity Theft Protection Services
LifeLock Norton – Best ID Theft Protection Overall
ReliaShield – Best Identity Theft Protection for Families
IdentityIQ – Best Social Security Number Monitoring
Aura – Best for Multiple Devices
ID Watchdog – Best ID Theft Resolution Service
IdentityForce – Best for Comprehensive Protection
Identity Guard – Best for Seniors
Experian – Best Credit Monitoring
IDShield – Best for Restoration
PrivacyGuard – Best Customer Service
In our quest for a top-notch identity theft protection service, we give utmost importance to providers that offer all-encompassing monitoring, swift assistance in restoring your identity, and robust data encryption. We sought alert systems that promptly inform you about potential threats and services that provide financial protection through insurance or reimbursement.
Factors such as a user-friendly interface, dependable customer support, and affordability were considered. We kept in mind the inclusion of extra features like VPN services and secure password management.
LifeLock stands out as the leading identity theft protection service due to its inclusion of comprehensive cybersecurity software in its plans.
Combined with Norton 360, LifeLock reaches its peak performance by providing a holistic cybersecurity suite that effectively safeguards against existing and emerging cyber threats. Norton 360 encompasses features, including antivirus, malware protection, parental controls, password management, VPN services for five or more devices, and cloud backup options for Windows computers.
While LifeLock's basic plan may lack some advanced features commonly found in other identity theft protection services, its higher-tier plans compensate by offering additional monitoring services rarely seen in similar packages. These include social media monitoring, payday loan monitoring, and alerts for potential bank account takeovers.
In summary, if you're seeking ultimate online safety measures against identity theft risks, LifeLock is the recommended choice. However, take note of potential rate increases after your first year of service.
Pros
60-day money-back guarantee
Bundle with Norton device protection, cloud storage, and VPN service
Simple, user-friendly interface
24/7 live customer service support
Cons
Plan rates increase after the first year
Credit monitoring services and reports are limited to one bureau on most plans
Plans & Pricing
The Standard plan is initially priced at $9.99 monthly for the first year and subsequently renews at $11.99 monthly. Users can choose an annual payment option, which costs $7.50 per month for the first year, requiring an upfront payment of $89.99, and then renews at $124.99 per year.
The Advantage plan has an initial cost of $17.99 for the first year, with a monthly renewal rate of $22.99. Alternatively, users can opt for the annual payment plan at $14.99 per month for the first year, necessitating an upfront payment of $179.88, and then renewing at $239.99 annually.
The Ultimate Plus plan offers comprehensive protection at $23.99 per month for the first year, with a renewal rate of $34.99 per month. Alternatively, users can choose the annual payment option at $19.99 per month for the first year, requiring an upfront payment of $239.88, and renew at $339.99 per year.
ReliaShield stands out as our top choice for safeguarding against identity theft in family settings, primarily due to its exceptional value and comprehensive group packages at affordable prices.
For families, ReliaShield offers plans that cover two adults starting at a mere $14.99 per month, which is significantly lower than the typical starting price of $25 for family identity monitoring plans. All ReliaShield plans include five types of monitoring services, regular updates on data breaches, round-the-clock customer support and recovery assistance, and wallet protection.
Another notable advantage is that all plans automatically extend coverage to children under 18 without additional charges. This feature makes it particularly appealing for households with multiple minors.
While ReliaShield's basic individual and family plans provide credit report reminders, more advanced mid-range, and high-tier plans offer comprehensive credit protection services. These enhanced services include single or three-bureau credit monitoring options, a monthly tracker for credit score updates, and notifications regarding any applications using your credit card details.
Besides these benefits, ReliaShield also monitors potential threats from neighborhood predators thoroughly and monitors social media platforms. However, it's important to mention that these features aren’t included in the Essential plan offered by ReliaShield.
Pros
Family plans encompass all children below the age of 18
Comprehensive monitoring of the dark web and neighborhood predators
Access to round-the-clock customer service and unlimited recovery assistance
Timely alerts for data breaches
Cons
Three-bureau credit monitoring is solely accessible with the priciest plan
The basic plan lacks credit monitoring services
Plans & Pricing
The Essential tier is available for $7.99 per month or can be purchased at a discounted annual rate of $87.99. Meanwhile, the Family Essential tier is priced at $14.99 per month or $164.89 per year.
The Prime tier costs $14.99 per month for individuals, or you can opt for the yearly plan at $164.99. For families, the price is $24.99 per month or $274.89 per year.
The Elite tier, offering enhanced protection, comes at $21.99 per month for individuals or an annual cost of $241.89. Families can avail of this tier for $34.99 per month or $384.89 per year.
Each plan is thoughtfully designed to meet the distinct requirements of individual users and families seeking comprehensive identity theft protection.
IdentityIQ – Best Social Security Number Monitoring
At IdentityIQ, our main goal is to safeguard our customers against various types of identity fraud, such as financial and medical insurance fraud. We place a strong emphasis on combating fraud related to Social Security information.
Our dedicated team at IdentityIQ goes above and beyond to monitor any activities involving Social Security numbers closely. What sets us apart is our commitment to keeping our customers informed. Unlike other services that only flag suspicious activities, they ensure users receive alerts whenever their SSN is used, regardless of whether the activity seems suspicious. This comprehensive approach guarantees that no fraudulent activity slips through the cracks.
They provide proactive protection through a VPN (Virtual Private Network). If a customer unfortunately falls victim to identity theft, they have safety nets. These include top-notch identity restoration service, dedicated case managers based in the US who will guide you through every step of the recovery process, and insurance coverage up to $1 million.
Pros:
Customer support and identity restoration teams are located in the United States
Offers comprehensive credit and identity monitoring
Provides up to $1,000,000 in identity theft coverage, encompassing legal, out-of-pocket, and indirect expenses
The Secure Max plan includes free coverage under 24 years old
Cons:
Lack of mobile applications
Absence of social network monitoring
Involvement in third-party data sharing
Limited availability of phone support
Plans & Pricing
The Secure Tier: $6.99 per month or $5.94 per month when billed annually at $71.30.
The Secure Plus Tier: $9.99 per month or $8.50 per month when billed annually at $101.90.
The Secure Pro Tier: $19.99 per month or $16.99 per month when billed annually at $203.90.
The Secure Max Tier: $29.99 per month or $25.50 per month when billed annually at $305.90.
Aura – Best Identity Theft Protection Service for Multiple Devices
Be aware of Aura's status as a new player in the industry. Despite its newcomer status, it has quickly established itself as a force to be reckoned with, thanks to its extensive range of affordable services. Each subscription offered by Aura includes features such as identity and credit monitoring, online and financial account monitoring, and device protection.
The device protection aspect encompasses elements like VPN usage, antivirus software installation, password management tools, encrypted vaults, and more. With a starting price of just $12 per month for their service package, Aura provides significant value.
Besides the services mentioned above, all Aura subscriptions provide users with insurance coverage of up to $1 million for any lost or stolen funds resulting from identity fraud. They offer top-tier identity restoration help in the unfortunate event of identity theft.
One notable aspect that sets Aura apart is its provision of a free trial period. Users are granted 14 days to fully explore the service before deciding whether it suits their needs. If satisfied with the experience during this trial period, users can continue their subscription without any hassle.
If they find it doesn't meet their requirements after testing it out extensively during this time frame, the cancellation process is simple. Only a few companies offer such an opportunity for potential customers to try out their services at no cost. It’s recommended that individuals take advantage of the free trial.
Pros
Budget-friendly plans begin at just $10 per month
Data encryption employs AES-256 for enhanced security
Aura gathers monitoring data from various sources, including public records, the dark web, new account records, and data broker lists
Utilizes all three credit bureaus for monthly monitoring
Cons
Affiliated with the Five Eyes alliance
Absence of live online support
The Android app presents challenges in terms of navigation
Plans & Pricing
The Individual plan is available at $15 per month, or you can select the annual payment option, which amounts to $12 per month when billed annually, totaling $144.
Couples searching for protection have the choice of a monthly rate of $29 or an annual payment option at $22 per month when billed annually, adding up to $264.
Family plan, priced at $50 per month, or they can choose the annual billing option, which comes to $37 per month when billed annually, totaling $444.
ID Watchdog - Best ID Theft Resolution Service
ID Watchdog, a Denver-based company owned by Equifax, isn’t just all bark and no bite. With a name that's as cute as it’s clever, ID Watchdog has been at the forefront of identity theft protection since 2005. Their membership offers comprehensive reports from all three major credit reporting agencies, ensuring you have a complete picture of your credit standing.
But where ID Watchdog truly shines is in their top-notch identity theft resolution services. If your identity is stolen, they go above and beyond to restore it fully. Certified ID theft risk management specialists will work tirelessly on your case until your identity is back in your hands.
Unlike some other companies that may tire of helping you after years of dealing with the consequences of identity theft, ID Watchdog sticks with you every step of the way.
Membership also comes with advanced identity theft prevention measures. By closely monitoring dark web forums and other sources, ID Watchdog can quickly detect any suspicious activity or breaches. If they find anything amiss, they promptly alert you so that you can take immediate actions such as changing passwords or implementing additional security.
To safeguard against identity theft and provide peace of mind for its members, ID Watchdog certainly lives up to its reputation as a reliable protector with teeth!
Pros
Exceptional identity theft restoration support
Robust and secure two-factor authentication
Backed by the prominent credit bureau Equifax
Outstanding credit monitoring capabilities
Cons
Previous data breaches involving Equifax, the parent company of ID Watchdog
Subpar ratings for the associated mobile applications
Credit score tracking relies on data from only one credit bureau
Absence of a money-back guarantee
Plans & Pricing
ID Watchdog Select, priced at $12.50 per month when you choose the annual plan, offers benefits such as fundamental and advanced identity monitoring, dark web monitoring, fraud alerts, and expertly handled identity theft resolution. Please note that this plan doesn’t provide credit reports.
ID Watchdog Premium, available at $18.33 per month with the annual plan, you receive all the benefits mentioned above, a monthly Vantage credit score derived from data obtained from all three credit bureaus, and an annual report from each of the three bureaus.
IdentityForce – Best Identity Theft Protection Service for Comprehensive Protection
IdentityForce, a company based in Massachusetts, is a top choice for families seeking ID protection services. They have a strong emphasis on safeguarding children's identities.
Ensuring the safety of kids online is crucial, and IdentityForce recognizes this. Their family plans include a VPN, an essential tool for preserving online privacy. They protect against phishing: a standard method identity thieves use. These extra features protect you and safeguard your child from online identity theft.
Let's delve into IdentityForce's identity protection features. In the unfortunate event of identity fraud, IdentityForce assigns certified agents to assist with resolving your case. Their dedicated team is available 24/7 via phone to address any queries and guide you through the paperwork to reclaim your stolen identity. They help members fully use their comprehensive identity theft insurance policies that offer coverage up to $1 million.
With its focus on family security and commitment to resolving identity theft issues efficiently, IdentityForce is an excellent choice for ID protection services.
Pros
Excellent family plans
Incorporates anti-phishing and anti-keylogging software
Features social media monitoring
Offers recovery services with every plan
Cons
Information regarding the Ultra-secure plan isn’t readily accessible
Headquartered in the United States and part of the Five Eyes alliance
Prices aren’t the most budget-friendly available
The iOS app needs better user feedback
Plans & Pricing
The Ultra Secure plan can be subscribed to at a monthly rate of $17.95, and an annual payment option is available for $179.50.
The Ultra Secure + Credit plan is offered at a monthly rate of $23.95 or an annual payment of $239.50. These options allow users to choose the plan that aligns best with their requirements, whether they prefer the monthly option or the value of annual billing.
Identity Guard – Best Identity Theft Protection Service for Seniors
As the internet gained popularity in the 1990s, a company originating from Virginia focused on safeguarding personal information in this digital era. Identity Guard offers a subscription that encompasses all four essential aspects mentioned earlier.
Theft prevention
Credit monitoring
Identity recovery assistance
Identity theft insurance up to $1 million
Identity Guard's family plans to protect children against online dangers. Should any family member fall victim to identity theft, a specially designated case manager will help restore their identity and provide coverage for up to $1 million in associated costs.
Pros
Comprehensive identity theft protection plans that cover all aspects
Uses IBM® artificial intelligence for enhanced services
Provides up to $1 million in identity theft coverage
Offers Facebook timeline analysis for added security
Cons
The mid-tier and upper-tier plans come with a relatively high price tag
Lack of limited power of attorney for recovery services
Absence of fraud alerts with credit bureaus
Doesn’t provide a money-back guarantee
Plans & Pricing
This identity theft protection service offers plans tailored for individuals and families. In the Individual Plan category, the Value plan costs $8.99 per month or $7.50 per month billed annually at $90. The Total plan is $19.99 per month or $16.67 per month, billed annually at $200.04. The Ultra plan provides advanced protection, priced at $29.99 per month or $25.00 per month billed annually at $300.
For families, the Family Plan options include the Value plan at $14.99 per month or $12.50 per month billed annually at $150. The Total family plan is $29.99 per month or $25.00 per month billed annually at $300.
The Ultra family plan, offering comprehensive protection, is $39.99 per month or $33.33 per month billed annually at $399.96. These choices enable individuals and families to select the most suitable plan based on their preferences, whether for monthly flexibility or annual savings.
Experian – Best Identity Theft Protection Service Credit Monitoring
Experian IdentityWorks, a division of the multinational credit reporting bureau Experian, has unsurprisingly earned the title "best credit monitoring" among leading ID theft protection services. This impressive service monitors your credit reports from Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion and provides daily updates on your Experian score.
By receiving these updates more frequently than once a month, you can stay vigilant against identity fraud and make informed decisions about using credit responsibly.
Monitoring the dark web for indications of data breaches
Notifying you if a sex offender relocates to your area using information from the registry
Tracking social media for any fraudulent accounts using your identity
Verifying payday loan applications made under your name with lenders
Pros:
Comprehensive three-bureau credit monitoring and reporting
Daily tracking and updates of your credit score
Offers a cost-effective standard protection plan
Monitors social media for potential fraud
Cons:
The app lacks comprehensiveness
The $500k insurance plan may be less competitive
Customer service responsiveness could be improved
The upper-tier plans come at relatively higher prices
The cancellation policy needs to be clarified
Plans & Pricing
For as little as $24.99 per month, you can get insurance plans with coverage up to $1 million. The highest tier of coverage, which includes protection for ten minors and two adults, is priced at $34.99 per month.
IDShield – Best Identity Theft Protection Service for Restoration
If your personal information is stolen, the cost can be extremely high! Many companies that offer identity theft protection provide up to $1 million in insurance coverage. However, IDShield stands out by offering an even higher limit.
With their Family Plan, customers are eligible for reimbursement of up to $2 million for identity theft incidents. The company has a team of licensed private investigators who specialize in handling cases of identity fraud and are available around the clock.
Should your identity be compromised, IDShield promises to continue working on your case until all files have been fully restored and any financial losses have been reversed.
The main benefits of membership are:
ID theft prevention
Credit monitoring
Identity recovery assistance
Identity theft insurance up to $2,000,000
IDShield, a division of LegalShield, a law firm headquartered in Oklahoma, has provided its services since 2001. In 2019, it received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.
Pros:
Abundant educational resources for educating on ID theft protection
Offers quarterly credit reports from either one or all three credit bureaus
Notable $2 million coverage for family plans
Access to a 24/7 private investigator hotline
Cons:
Some individuals may need clarification on the setup process
Absence of monitoring for 401(k) or retirement accounts
The premium plan is slightly more expensive
Limited variety in plan levels and choices
Plans & Pricing
IDShield Individual: Priced from $14.95/month, this plan monitors various platforms, including social media and payday lending services, to identify fraudulent activity. If your identity is compromised, you receive dedicated support and access to private investigators for guidance. You can opt for credit report monitoring from one bureau at $14.95/month or all three at $19.95/month. Options include $1 million in insurance coverage.
IDShield Family: Starting at $29.95/month, the Family Plan extends all the protections of IDShield Individual to your spouse/domestic partner and up to eight children. It provides $2 million in ID theft insurance coverage. Credit report monitoring from one bureau costs $29.95/month, and monitoring from all three bureaus is available for $34.95/month.
PrivacyGuard – Best Identity Theft Protection Service Customer Service
PrivacyGuard is a company that specializes in protecting against identity theft. They offer pricing options that are easy to understand, with affordable monthly rates and extensive coverage for resolving fraudulent activity.
According to reviews, PrivacyGuard is known for providing exceptional customer service. This Connecticut-based company serves customers in all U.S. states except Iowa, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
Regarding ID protection through PrivacyGuard, the most affordable plan starts at just $9.99 per month and includes up to $1,000,000 in coverage for resolving fraud incidents. It's important to note that this plan requires auto-renewal.
PrivacyGuard offers comprehensive protection and ensures a positive customer experience with its friendly service representatives
ID theft prevention
Credit monitoring
Identity recovery assistance
Identity theft insurance up to $1,000,000
Pros:
Exceptional customer service
Offers a cost-effective basic identity theft protection plan
The premium plan includes credit monitoring and fraud restoration services
Provides up to $1 million in identity theft insurance coverage
Cons:
Lack of a dedicated family plan option
Absence of social media monitoring
No provision for a free trial
The premium plan is on the expensive side
Plans & Pricing
ID Protection, $9.99/month: This plan doesn't include credit reports but provides key preventive features like dark web surveillance, SSN tracking, and ID verification monitoring. Subscribers also receive fraud resolution support and up to $1,000,000 in identity theft coverage.
Credit Protection, $19.99/month: This plan doesn't include some ID protection features like dark web monitoring but offers daily credit report monitoring from all three bureaus. PrivacyGuard provides fraud resolution support in case of ID theft and helps secure up to $1,000,000 for theft/damages.
Total Protection, $24.99/month: Total Protection combines the features of the two plans above, encompassing identity theft prevention, credit report monitoring, and fraud resolution. It includes a $1,000,000 insurance plan.
Our Methodology: How We Picked the Best Identity Theft Protection of 2023
Credit Agencies Monitored: We require monitoring from all three major credit bureaus – Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax, along with regular updates to both credit scores and reports.
Financial Areas Monitored: Our chosen service should oversee various financial aspects, including credit card, investment, and bank accounts, and monitoring for payday loans to safeguard our payment information.
Criminal Areas Monitored: We seek services with comprehensive coverage across criminal areas, including court records, local sex offender registries, and the dark web.
Identity Theft Insurance: We expect services to include identity theft insurance with a maximum reimbursement of $1 million, a common feature among policies.
Privacy Jurisdiction: While most services are based in the U.S., a Five Eyes member, we consider the company's privacy jurisdiction, especially for individuals highly concerned about privacy.
Privacy Policy: We conduct thorough reviews of each company's privacy policy to assess how they handle our personally identifiable information, ensuring it isn't shared with marketers for personalized advertising.
Encryption Method: We prioritize services that employ top-tier encryption standards such as AES-256 to protect our Personally Identifiable Information (PII).
App: When testing apps on iOS and Android platforms, we value intuitive usability and reliability, free from disruptive bugs.
Pricing: We aim to stay within a budget of at most $30 per month for our service and appreciate companies that offer discounts for annual subscriptions.
Customer Support: We value responsive customer support accessible via live chat, phone, or email, ideally offering all three channels for assistance with any technical issues.
Best Identity Theft Protection Services – Buyer’s Guide
What Is Identity Theft? Everything You Need to Know
Identity theft is a criminal act wherein an individual uses another person's personal data to engage in various activities such as making purchases, opening accounts, obtaining loans, and more. If your identity is stolen, you may face financial losses or legal consequences if the thief uses your name during an arrest. Resolving identity theft promptly is crucial; however, taking preventative measures to avoid it altogether is even better.
What Is Identity Theft Protection?
Identity theft protection encompasses various services that actively monitor an individual's personal information across various online and beyond platforms. These services include but aren’t limited to credit applications, criminal records, and other areas on the Internet.
Credit Monitoring: Monitoring credit scores and reports are a valuable indicator of potential identity theft, mainly when detecting unfamiliar activities. For enhanced protection, select services provide credit scores and reports from all three major U.S. credit bureaus: Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian.
Identity Monitoring: Identity monitoring encompasses a wide range of areas, where your credentials are continuously scanned. This includes financial domains like bank accounts and criminal areas like court records. Most identity theft protection services leverage artificial intelligence to scan your personal information comprehensively.
How Does Identity Theft Protection Work?
Identity theft protection operates straightforwardly. Upon enrollment and payment for the service, identity theft protection services underwent an identity verification process involving simple multiple-choice questions.
The more information they furnished to the service provider, the better they could monitor potential fraudulent activities on our behalf. To enhance vigilance further, they configured notifications to receive alerts whenever their artificial intelligence software detected any unauthorized usage of our information.
Suppose they receive an alert notification from the service provider regarding any suspicious activity related to our data. In that case, they can access the app and review detailed reports about what happened. This platform offered us direct communication with identity restoration specialists who would assist us as necessary.
Is Identity Theft Protection Worth the Money?
In our professional perspective, investing in identity theft protection is a wise decision. Not all services are created equal. Before committing to any service, we strongly advise our comprehensive reviews on individual identity theft protection options. We have personally experienced and evaluated each service to save you valuable time and hard-earned money.
How Does Identity Theft Happen?
There are various manifestations of identity theft, and not all involve a nefarious hacker eagerly anticipating your password as you type it on the other side of the screen.
Phishing
Identity thieves can deceive individuals into divulging personal information through emails or text messages that appear to be from reputable establishments, such as banks, e-commerce platforms, social networking sites, or streaming services.
These deceptive messages, commonly called phishing attempts, typically prompt recipients to click on a hyperlink and promptly address issues like a restricted account or outdated payment details. They may also request the download of attachments that introduce harmful software onto one's device.
Formjacking
By utilizing formjacking, cyber criminals implant malicious code into authentic website forms to clandestinely duplicate your billing details or login credentials.
To ensure the security of the websites you access, it’s crucial to verify that their URL starts with "https" and showcases a small lock symbol. However, it's important to note that this method isn’t foolproof since advanced hackers can incorporate these safety measures into formjacked websites.
Physical Document Theft
Avoid keeping your Social Security card, passport, and other significant paperwork in your wallet, handbag, or vehicle unless necessary. Before discarding them, it’s essential to shred any documents that contain personal details like bank statements and utility bills.
Synthetic Identity Theft
Cyber attackers can merge genuine personal details with fabricated information to establish new identities. This can involve using a legitimate Social Security number alongside an invented name when applying for financial loans, for instance.
Child Identity Theft
Scammers can steal a child's data and exploit it for their gain by initiating bank account openings, credit card applications, or loan requests. The insidious nature of child identity theft often remains undetected until many years later, when the victim attempts to secure employment, car insurance coverage, or obtain a fresh credit card.
The Technology Behind Identity Monitoring
Let's dive into the technical aspects. The primary components that drive most identity monitoring services are encryption and artificial intelligence (AI). Given that we entrust these services with sensitive personal information such as our Social Security numbers and home addresses, it’s crucial that they securely store our data through encryption.
Encryption converts our data into incomprehensible text accessible only through our account. This ensures that the identity theft protection service does not inadvertently increase the theft risk, defeating its purpose.
Companies like Identity Guard leverage AI to monitor the internet and global landscape for potential threats continuously. In particular, Identity Guard uses IBM Watson® Artificial Intelligence to scan criminal and financial domains around the clock for personally identifiable information (PII) belonging to their users. As constant vigilance can be costly and exhausting for businesses, employing AI-powered robots offers a more efficient approach to identity monitoring.
In our comparisons, you can analyze Identity Guard against companies like Complete ID, IdentityForce, and InfoArmor. Delve into the details of the Identity Guard app, credit monitoring services offered by Identity Guard, the opportunity to avail of a free trial from Identity Guard, or explore how Identity Guard caters to spouses.
Can I Monitor My Own Identity? Identity Theft Protection Alternatives
Identity theft protection services aren’t the sole means of preventing identity theft. The Federal Trade Commission offers a range of alternatives to consider,
Store important documents like credit cards, Social Security certificates, birth certificates, passports, and medicare cards in a secure location, and consider using a reliable home security system for added protection if needed.
Retrieve your mail promptly from your mailbox to prevent potential theft of your credentials.
Dispose of any papers containing personal information by shredding them immediately after use.
Maintain strong, complex, and unique passwords for each of your accounts.
Employ anti-phishing software to shield your accounts from unauthorized access.
Use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) for added security when using public Wi-Fi networks.
Only disclose your Social Security number when necessary. Evaluate the necessity on a case-by-case basis.
Regularly monitor your credit scores and reports from all three major credit bureaus: TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian. Keep a close eye on your bank accounts and any other financial or medical accounts you may have.
Although there’s no foolproof method to prevent identity theft, following these straightforward measures will decrease the likelihood of it happening.
Identity Theft Insurance
As mentioned, most identity theft protection companies include identity theft insurance as part of their subscription services. Usually, this provides users with reimbursement of up to $1 million if they become victims of identity theft. It's important to note that no individual or measure can eliminate the possibility of identity theft.
Even experts in digital security, such as ourselves, can have our credentials compromised and our identities stolen. This is precisely why identity theft insurance exists, it safeguards against such incidents. We appreciate that it’s seamlessly integrated into most identity theft protection plans!
How to Report Identity Theft?
To report identity theft, commence the process by submitting a report to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) through IdentityTheft.gov or by dialing 1-877-438-4338. After completing the FTC report, it’s advisable also to file a police report, especially if you have information about the perpetrator. When preparing to file a police report, gather the following documents:
A copy of your FTC Identity Theft Report, which serves as crucial documentation for identity recovery and informs businesses about the theft of your identity
A government-issued photo ID, such as your driver's license or passport
Your current physical address and supporting evidence of residence, such as a mortgage statement or utility bill
Documentation showing identity theft may include unfamiliar bills, recurring credit inquiries, notices from the IRS, and related evidence
Best Identity Theft Protection Services – FAQs
How Do You Check to See if Someone Stole Your Identity?
According to the Federal Trade Commission, there are some signs that your identity has been stolen, such as
Unexplained withdrawals from your bank account
Receipt of calls regarding unfamiliar debts or bills
Missing or undelivered mail
Incorrect information appears on your medical records
Notification from the IRS indicating that a tax return has been filed under your name
Unfamiliar alterations in your credit score or credit report
How Can I Monitor My Credit for Identity Theft?
One can use various methods to keep track of their credit and protect against identity theft. One option is subscribing to a credit or identity monitoring service such as Experian or LifeLock. Alternatively, you can access your credit reports at no cost through annualcreditreport.com.
It’s crucial to review the reports from the three major credit bureaus: Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax. Look for unknown accounts, bankruptcies, judgments, or other suspicious activities that may indicate potential fraud.
Should You Get Identity Theft Protection?
Regardless of age, financial status, credit history, or other considerations, we firmly believe everyone should have access to identity theft protection. Our personal information is vulnerable and can be easily stolen through various means, such as lost wallets or phishing scams.
While it's impossible to eliminate the risk of identity theft, having a reliable protection service can promptly alert you when suspicious activities are detected and even offer insurance coverage in case your identity is compromised.
Final Thoughts
A top-notch service for safeguarding against identity theft should provide a wide range of monitoring services for identity and credit, along with a robust package for restoring one's identity. It should include extra cybersecurity tools.
We assessed each provider's alert and monitoring services, policies on reimbursement, customer support quality policies, and cybersecurity software to determine which companies offer the most effective protection against identity theft. Some notable examples are LifeLock, ReliaShield, and Aura.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.