Aura Identity Theft Protection Review – Utlimate Guide 2024

Identity Theft Protection: Aura diligently tracks your online presence, including the dark web, and promptly notifies you of data breaches or suspicious activities related to your information.

Password Manager: Aura's password manager generates and securely stores strong passwords, easing the burden of remembering unique ones for each account. Users can manage passwords through the Aura website or Chrome, Firefox, or Edge browser extensions.

Financial Fraud Protection: Acting as a financial firewall, Aura swiftly detects threats. It provides monthly and annual credit reports from all major credit bureaus, alerting you to inquiries or new credit applications in your name. It assists in freezing your Experian credit report to prevent identity theft, although TransUnion and Equifax freezes require direct contact with the respective bureaus.

Bank and Investment Account Monitoring: Aura extends financial protection by monitoring your 401(k) and other investment accounts. It alerts you to any exposure of these accounts on the dark web and notifies you of suspicious transactions or attempts to open investment accounts in your name.

Online and Device Security: Aura's plans encompass a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to safeguard your personal information and location and antivirus software for detecting and removing device viruses.

Family Protection: The family plan covers up to five household members and ten devices per person. Notably, it includes Social Security number monitoring for children, a valuable feature given that identity thieves often target child identities.

24/7 Customer Support and Resolution Services: In case of identity theft, Aura offers a "white glove" fraud resolution team to assist you in contacting bureaus, government institutions, or freezing your credit.