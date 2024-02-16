Aura Identity Theft Protection Review – Utlimate Guide 2024

Immerse yourself in the upcoming realm of individual security as we analyze and assess the revolutionary Aura Identity Theft Protection service. In a society where our online traces hold immense value and are susceptible, come along with us on a journey to discover how Aura's state-of-the-art technology revolutionizes the field of identity protection.
From monitoring powered by artificial intelligence to flawlessly safeguarding your data, prepare yourself for an unparalleled digital presence enhancement. Seize this all-encompassing evaluation that has the potential to transform your perspective on security.
Aura at a Glance
Aura Identity Theft Protection distinguishes itself from its competitors through its wide range of features in various categories of identity theft protection. Aura offers the same options across all packages, setting it apart in the market. Aura's plans cater to different sizes of households.
Aura caters to diverse customers with single, couple, and family plans. Families with multiple members stand to benefit significantly from Aura's family plan, which covers up to five adults and an unlimited number of children.
The pricing for Aura's Identity Theft Protection plans varies depending on the payment terms chosen. Starting at $12 per month when billed annually and going up to $50 per month for those who prefer a monthly payment plan. This flexibility allows customers to select a payment option that best suits their financial situation.
In conclusion, with its extensive features across multiple categories and flexible coverage options for individuals and families alike, Aura provides comprehensive identity theft protection at competitive prices.
In today's digital age, with our increasing reliance on online services and the time we spend on our devices, the security of personal information has become more vulnerable than ever before. Aura, a provider specializing in identity theft protection, aims to address this modern problem by offering a digital solution.
What sets Aura apart from its competitors is the all-in-one approach. While many other companies offer basic monitoring and account tracking services, Aura goes above and beyond by providing antivirus software, a password manager, and VPN services.
Aura offers three different plans to cater to various needs. There’s an individual plan priced at $12 per month, a couples' plan available for $22 per month, and finally, a family plan that costs $37 per month when billed annually.
Although the initial cost of these plans may seem higher compared to some competitors, note that Aura includes additional features such as antivirus protection and VPN services others don’t provide.
It’s worth mentioning that one drawback of choosing Aura is their shorter 14-day free trial period. Many competing companies offer a more generous 30-day free trial period for users to fully explore their offerings before committing.
With its comprehensive range of protective features and commitment to addressing the vulnerabilities faced in today's online landscape, Aura presents itself as an attractive option for those seeking reliable identity theft protection solutions.
Aura’s Identity Theft Protection Services
Aura is a platform that safeguards your online data and notifies you if it becomes exposed in any data breaches. It includes antivirus software that protects against viruses and malware and identifies potential phishing attacks.
The Aura Identity Theft Protection app, available for mobile and desktop devices, delivers real-time alerts and a password manager, granting access to your credit score and reports.
One of Aura's key features is its ability to monitor your address. If someone attempts to alter your home title or files for an address change with USPS to gain access to your physical mail, Aura will promptly notify you. Aura's plans offer support for Wi-Fi security through a Virtual Private Network (VPN) that conceals your internet address, ensuring secure browsing.
Lastly, should the unfortunate event of identity theft occur, Aura provides up to $1 million per adult as coverage for legal expenses and lost wages resulting from the theft of one's identity.
What Aura Identity Theft Protection Offers
Identity Theft Protection: Aura diligently tracks your online presence, including the dark web, and promptly notifies you of data breaches or suspicious activities related to your information.
Password Manager: Aura's password manager generates and securely stores strong passwords, easing the burden of remembering unique ones for each account. Users can manage passwords through the Aura website or Chrome, Firefox, or Edge browser extensions.
Financial Fraud Protection: Acting as a financial firewall, Aura swiftly detects threats. It provides monthly and annual credit reports from all major credit bureaus, alerting you to inquiries or new credit applications in your name. It assists in freezing your Experian credit report to prevent identity theft, although TransUnion and Equifax freezes require direct contact with the respective bureaus.
Bank and Investment Account Monitoring: Aura extends financial protection by monitoring your 401(k) and other investment accounts. It alerts you to any exposure of these accounts on the dark web and notifies you of suspicious transactions or attempts to open investment accounts in your name.
Online and Device Security: Aura's plans encompass a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to safeguard your personal information and location and antivirus software for detecting and removing device viruses.
Family Protection: The family plan covers up to five household members and ten devices per person. Notably, it includes Social Security number monitoring for children, a valuable feature given that identity thieves often target child identities.
24/7 Customer Support and Resolution Services: In case of identity theft, Aura offers a "white glove" fraud resolution team to assist you in contacting bureaus, government institutions, or freezing your credit.
Identity Theft Insurance: All Aura plans include $1,000,000 in identity theft insurance per adult, covering losses incurred during identity restoration, lost wages due to resolving the issue, and legal fees.
What Aura Identity Theft Protection Doesn’t Offer
Variety of plans: Aura offers a single, all-encompassing plan. However, individuals seeking customizable plans to better align with their budget may need to explore alternatives that provide tiered options.
Antivirus for Apple iOS: While antivirus protection is commonly associated with computers, mobile devices, including iPhones, are susceptible to threats. Aura's omission of antivirus software for iOS devices represents a notable limitation, potentially exposing your iPhone and associated data.
Full-featured password manager: Aura's password manager aids in generating and storing secure passwords. However, it lacks certain features other password managers offer, such as password importation from browsers or other password managers, automated form completion, and multi-factor authentication.
Aura Identity Theft Protection Plans and Prices
Aura presents users with three unique online account choices. These options are designed to cater to individuals with varying security requirements, providing different levels of protection.
Aura Individual
The Aura Identity Theft Protection Individual plan provides coverage for a single individual. It encompasses various protective features, such as:
Protection for up to 10 devices
Advanced identity theft protection
Identity theft insurance coverage of $1 million
Dedicated and personalized fraud resolution support
A secure 1 GB data vault for confidential storage
Expert guidance on privacy matters
Aura Couple
The Aura Identity Theft Protection Couple plan is designed for two adult partners. It offers nearly the same features as the Individual option, with the added benefit of security coverage for up to 20 devices (10 per adult). You’ll receive $2 million in identity theft insurance ($1 million per adult) and a vault that provides up to 2 GB of secure data storage.
Aura Family
The Aura Identity Theft Protection Family package includes up to five adults and unlimited children. By opting for this plan, you will gain access to all the features mentioned earlier. Each adult member will receive security coverage for a maximum of 10 devices, identity theft insurance amounting to $1 million, and secure data storage capacity of up to 1 GB per adult (with a total allowance for all five adults).
The Aura Family plan offers extra perks that aren’t included in the other two plans, such as:
Safeguards against spam calls and messages
Child identity protection, including Social Security number (SSN) alerts and credit monitoring freezes
Alerts for cyberbullying across online activities like browsing, social media, and gaming
Comprehensive parental control features
Aura prices
If you have more individuals included in your plan, the money you can save will also increase. Below, we provide a detailed analysis of the expenses associated with each plan option.
Aura Individual – $12/month when billed annually, $15/month if not
Aura Couple – $22/month when billed annually, $29/month if not
Aura Family – $37/month when billed annually, $50/month if not
Aura Identity Theft Protection Pros and Cons
Pros
Comprehensive protection for identity, credit, and devices
Offering a 60-day money-back guarantee for annual plans
Inclusion of a VPN, antivirus software, and password manager in all plans
User-friendly and intuitive interface
Cons
Lack of antivirus protection for iOS devices
Pricing is higher compared to competitors
Received lower scores in real-time antivirus tests
Is Aura for You?
According to the Better Business Bureau, Aura offers many identity protection options and has received minimal complaints. Should you choose to try Aura, you have the flexibility to cancel. Your subscription will be automatically renewed every month unless you take action by contacting the Aura number on your account dashboard or logging into your account.
While some services have a money-back guarantee, they must still be specified on Aura's website. For detailed information, we recommend contacting an Aura representative for further assistance.
How to Get Aura Identity Theft Protection
To get identity theft protection from Aura, follow these steps:
Navigate to Aura's website and select the plan that aligns with your requirements
Initiate a 14-day free trial by clicking the "Start Free Trial" button
Provide your details to activate monitoring and protection services
Assess the service during the 14-day trial period and decide before the complete plan charge is applied
Benefit from Aura's protection until you decide to cancel at your convenience
If you’re still unsure after trying out Aura, you can choose a monthly subscription for a limited period to truly evaluate its capabilities. If you stick with Aura, committing to an annual plan to reduce costs might be beneficial.
Aura’s Credentials
Identity theft protection companies aren’t required to have specific licenses or registrations to operate. They’re subject to regulation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a government agency dedicated to safeguarding consumers and preventing deceptive, unfair, and anticompetitive business practices.
The Identity Theft and Assumption Deterrence Act of 1998 established identity theft as a federal offense and assigned the FTC responsible for managing related claims.
Licenses and Registrations
Aura is an affiliated company of Aura Sub, LLC, which also owns Identity Guard, a separate firm specializing in safeguarding against identity theft. The parent company is based in Boston, Massachusetts, and is officially registered in Delaware.
Awards and Certifications
Certifications and reports from independent testing labs worldwide are crucial for researchers, journalists, and consumers who evaluate the performance of various digital security products.
Third-Party Ratings
Aura holds accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), boasting an A+ rating and receiving positive feedback from nine customers. The esteemed editors at security.org, an independent non-profit consultancy group, have awarded Aura a stellar rating of 9.6 out of 10.
Regulatory or Legal Actions
No instances of pending government or regulatory actions related to Aura were discovered. It should be noted that while we strive to provide accurate and current information regarding legal and regulatory matters, we don’t guarantee its completeness or timeliness. It’s advisable to conduct your research.
Aura’s Accessibility
Aura Identity Theft Protection provides its services to U.S. residents and overseas citizens.
They offer round-the-clock customer support through phone, email, and web chat. Aura's services include a specialized fraud resolution service called "white glove," which offers personalized help to individuals who have fallen victim to identity theft or financial fraud. If required, Aura will assign a dedicated case manager to assist with contacting credit agencies and government organizations to resolve the problem efficiently.
Availability
Aura offers its services to customers through both desktop and mobile applications. With its easy-to-use interface, the mobile app enables users to monitor their transactions and ensure the security of their online activities. It provides alerts for suspicious activity and access to credit scores and reports.
Contact Information
Customers can contact Aura's support team by calling +1-833-552-2123 or emailing support@aura.com. On the Digital Security 101 page of the website, there’s a convenient pop-up web chat feature available for immediate help. This page not only provides access to customer support but also offers valuable insights on how to safeguard against identity theft.
Aura's help center is a valuable resource that addresses frequently asked questions. Within this section, customers can find information about credit protection measures, account locks, and monitoring services for bank accounts.
Aura’s Reviews From Real Users - How Legit Is It?
To evaluate Aura's authenticity and efficacy, we investigated online testimonials comprehensively. Through examining genuine accounts from individuals, we aimed to understand Aura's services. This analysis will assist you in determining whether Aura is a dependable and prosperous organization.
Aura has a star rating of 4.7/5, suggesting that most customers are satisfied.
The BBB also gives the company a 1.44 out of 5 stars and shows Aura has had 47 complaints filed in the last three years.
Aura’s Alternatives
LifeLock, powered by Norton, provides a comprehensive solution for safeguarding against identity theft. One of the best features is the Norton 360 cybersecurity suite, which offers multiple layers of protection against cyber threats. These measures include antivirus software, parental controls, a password manager, VPN services, and cloud backup capabilities.
Although LifeLock's basic plan may have fewer features than others, its premium plans offer exclusive monitoring services such as social media tracking and alerts for payday loans and bank account takeovers. This sets LifeLock apart as a unique option for identity theft protection.
ReliaShield is the leading option for safeguarding your family against identity theft. They offer outstanding value with their comprehensive and affordable group packages. With family plans starting at just $14.99 per month, you can enjoy substantial savings compared to similar plans that usually begin at $25.
All ReliaShield plans, including those designed for families, come with five types of monitoring, regular updates on data breaches, 24/7 customer support and recovery services, and wallet protection. Your loved ones' identities will be well-protected with ReliaShield's top-notch offerings.
IdentityIQ is dedicated to protecting customers from various forms of identity fraud, particularly those related to financial and medical insurance. Their primary focus is on safeguarding against fraud that involves Social Security information.
Their distinctive strategy involves closely monitoring activities associated with Social Security numbers. This includes sending users alerts for any usage of their SSN, not just when suspicious activity occurs.
Aura Identity Theft Review – FAQs
What Does Aura Do Exactly?
Aura safeguards your personal information, including credit details, bank accounts, Social Security numbers, etc. Through vigilant monitoring for any suspicious activity, it ensures the protection of your identity. Aura provides a defense against potential online threats.
Why Do I Want All Three Credit Bureaus Monitored?
To minimize the risk of fraud, it’s essential to monitor all three credit bureaus as they may receive different information. Experts strongly advise closely monitoring your credit reports from all three bureaus for optimal protection against fraudulent activities.
Is Aura a Good Antivirus?
Aura is a decent antivirus. There are superior alternatives available. According to tests conducted by independent users, there are faster antiviruses that consume less CPU power compared to Aura. If you're seeking an all-encompassing service, Aura provides good quality at an affordable price. If your sole requirement is an antivirus program, there are superior choices to consider instead of Aura.
Summary of Aura Identity Theft Protection Review
Aura Identity Theft Protection provides a wide range of products and services safeguarding your personal information online and across all your devices.
The critical services offered by Aura include monitoring for identity theft, detecting financial fraud, and ensuring device security for you and your loved ones. Aura also monitors customers' home titles, bank accounts, and credit card accounts. Aura offers personalized fraud resolution services if your information is compromised on the internet or the dark web.
What sets Aura apart from its competitors are its plans that come with extra features. Each plan member can enjoy a VPN and password manager for up to 10 computers or mobile devices. Suppose customers choose the Family plan option and add their children to it. In that case, they will gain access to parental controls and SSN monitoring specifically designed for each child's protection.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.