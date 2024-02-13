How to Report Identity Theft in 2024: 4 Simple Steps

No matter how diligently you work to minimize the risk of identity theft, there are circumstances where your data security is beyond your control. Identity theft can result from intricate events like a data breach or simple occurrences like misplacing your wallet.
Even your geographical location can impact your susceptibility to identity theft, as certain states have higher rates than others.
While achieving complete protection against identity theft may not be feasible, you can take measures to detect any instances of identity theft promptly. Regularly requesting free credit reports or subscribing to a credit monitoring service enables you to keep a vigilant eye on your credit.
Premium services designed to prevent identity theft often provide experts who assist individuals in recovering their identities. However, if you find yourself dealing with the situation independently, here are the initial steps you should take when reporting an identity theft incident.
How to Report Identity Theft to the FTC
Ensuring accuracy in your identity theft report is crucial, as providing false information can result in severe criminal penalties.
Once you submit a report to the FTC regarding identity theft, you will receive a personalized recovery plan that includes helpful resources like pre-written letters to credit bureaus.
An identity theft affidavit will also be provided for your review and updates. Suppose you have been affected by a specific data breach, such as personal information being stolen from a credit card company. In that case, the FTC can offer valuable advice on safeguarding yourself.
To file an identity theft report with the FTC:
Step 1: Visit the FTC's Identity Theft Portal
The identity theft portal provided by the FTC offers a range of features to assist you in reporting the incident, including access to form letters for sending to credit bureaus and the ability to track your progress.
The website also provides clear examples of identity theft, such as when individuals open new credit cards or utility accounts, apply for loans, or receive medical treatment under someone else's name.
It’s possible to file a report directly through the online platform, and based on the information you provide, a customized recovery plan will be generated to help restore your credit and reputation.
Step 2: Complete the FTC Identity Theft Report
To start the online reporting procedure of the FTC, you will be prompted to specify how the identity thief exploited your information. You can effortlessly select the relevant option, such as "loans or leases" or "debit, checking, or savings accounts."
You must complete an identity theft affidavit that serves as an official report to the FTC, acting as a federal law enforcement agency. The details requested in this document encompass:
Full legal name
Email address
Date of birth
Driver’s license number
Phone numbers
Social Security number
Address and how long you’ve lived there
According to the privacy policy of the FTC, you can decide how much personal information you want to disclose. The FTC securely stores your data in an online database that other law enforcement agencies can access for their investigations.
Once you have filled out the online identity theft affidavit, print and keep a copy of the document for your records.
The police will request your FTC identity theft report as part of their reporting procedure, and other entities, such as financial institutions or credit card companies, may also require the FTC report.
Step 3: Access a Recovery Plan
When you submit an identity theft complaint to the FTC, they will provide you with resources to resolve the issue and restore your reputation.
By utilizing the details in your online affidavit, the FTC will develop a personalized action plan with specific steps for you to follow. For instance, if your credit card has been compromised, the initial step involves contacting the creditor to report any fraudulent charges or accounts.
Subsequently, the FTC instructs you to place a fraud alert on your credit reports and supplies a pre-filled form letter based on information from your identity theft complaint.
As each task is completed, a checkbox indicates progress made in the recovery process. For example, once you have printed out and sent off the dispute letter provided by them, they ask that you note down when it was mailed to the credit bureau.
A reminder message states: "Once Equifax responds, please inform us of their reply. If no response is received within 28 days, we will gently remind you."
Step 4: Call the FTC to File a Report
If you have fallen victim to identity theft, the FTC recommends filing a report on identitytheft.gov. Alternatively, you can contact the Consumer Response Center at 1-877-FTC-HELP to report the crime.
Reporting Identity Theft to the Police
If you suspect that someone has taken your valuable personal information without permission, it’s advisable to report the incident to your local law enforcement agency and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). This is especially important because some creditors may request a police report as evidence.
According to USA.gov, filing a police report can be helpful if you have knowledge of the perpetrator or if your identity was misused during an encounter with law enforcement, such as a traffic stop, arrest, or any other interaction.
It’s crucial to provide accurate and truthful information when reporting identity theft to the police and FTC. To initiate filing and reporting identity theft with law enforcement:
Step 1: Obtain a Copy of Your FTC Identity Theft Report
Once you have complained to the FTC, provide the police with a duplicate when filing your report. The report submitted to the FTC serves as an authorized declaration concerning the offense and as evidence that you’re actively working to reclaim your identity.
Step 2: Provide a Photo ID
For the police to verify your identity, it’s necessary to provide them with a government-issued photo identification. This could be a valid driver's license or passport, which you must submit along with your police report.
Step 3: Provide Your Address
When reporting identity theft, the police will request evidence of your address to confirm your identity. They will accept documents such as a mortgage statement, rental agreement, or utility bill.
Step 4: Provide Proof of Identity Theft
Have you ever encountered signs that your identity has been stolen? Have you noticed unauthorized charges on your credit card? Did the IRS notify you about a tax refund already issued, even though you never received it?
Have you received a bill for medical treatment that you never underwent? Are there missing funds in your bank account, or have debt collectors contacted you regarding a debt that doesn't belong to you?
When reporting the incident to the police, it’s essential to provide them with information on how and when these identity compromises were discovered.
It would be helpful to gather relevant documents such as credit card statements, IRS notifications, collection notices, or any other communication showing instances of identity theft.
How to Report Identity Theft – Buyer’s Guide
What Is Identity Theft?
According to Experian, approximately 1 in 20 Americans experience identity theft annually. This form of fraud encompasses stealing personal or financial information and can manifest in various ways.
Fraudsters may employ your Social Security number to file for your tax refund or acquire a loan under your name. Others access your credit or debit card details, resulting in unauthorized purchases that deplete your bank account.
These malicious individuals use various strategies to carry out their schemes, such as:
Intercepting data sent between your device and an unsecured network by exploiting public Wi-Fi connections.
Sending you harmful links or attachments via email can infect your computer or phone and grant unauthorized access.
Deceptively calling your phone, posing as a government agency or financial institution to deceive you into disclosing sensitive information.
Illegally accessing your employer's databases by exploiting a data breach.
Employing non-digital tactics such as stealing mail, pilfering wallets, and other physical means.
How to Check for Identity Theft
If you come across unfamiliar transactions on your bank statement or charges on your credit card for purchases you can't recall making, you may have fallen victim to identity theft. If bills and other mail you were expecting go missing, this could signify unauthorized access to your personal information.
Another indicator of potential identity theft is receiving bills for medical treatment or services you never requested.
It's possible to receive a rejection letter from your health insurance provider stating that they have reached the maximum benefits limit because someone else has been using your medical ID. Identity thieves could target any organization with access to your personally identifiable information.
Suppose you observe unfamiliar withdrawals or charges on your bank account or credit cards for purchases you don't recognize. In that case, you may have become a victim of identity theft.
To determine if your personal information has been stolen and used to open accounts, acquire loans, or make purchases, it’s advisable to request a complimentary credit report from all three major bureaus.
You can access this service through AnnualCreditReport.com as well. Carefully examine your monthly credit card and bank statements and consider setting up spending notifications to receive alerts for any new charges made to your account.
This practice is known as credit monitoring and serves as an effective way to minimize the consequences of identity theft.
Enrolling in an identity theft protection service that constantly monitors all aspects of your personal information would be wise. If there are any indications that your identity might have been compromised, the service will promptly notify you.
When to Report Identity Theft
If you suspect that someone is using your personal details to engage in fraudulent activities such as opening accounts, obtaining tax refunds, seeking medical treatment, or making purchases, you must report the incident of identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) through IdentityTheft.gov.
If you have reason to believe that someone is attempting to claim your unemployment benefits fraudulently, you must also report this case of identity theft. By filing a secure FTC identity theft report, other law enforcement agencies will have access to it and start an investigation by the FTC itself.
What Else to Do if Your Identity Is Stolen?
If your identity has been stolen, there are steps you can take beyond filing a report with the FTC and the police. One of the first things you should do is notify the three major credit bureaus: Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax.
According to Robert Douglas, an information security consultant and certified identity theft risk management specialist, it's essential to contact each of these bureaus individually.
To further protect yourself from fraudsters using your name to commit crimes, consider placing a 90-day fraud alert on your credit reports.
This will serve as a warning for creditors and decrease the likelihood of unauthorized activity. If you want more excellent protection, you can put an extended seven-year fraud alert on your credit reports. Ensure to review your credit reports for any accounts that need to be opened or addressed.
Taking these additional measures will help minimize any damage caused by identity theft.
- Safeguard your credit by implementing a credit freeze, preventing any party (including yourself) from requesting your credit report. This precautionary measure hinders the opening of accounts in your name, as financial institutions require access to your information for credit card or loan approvals.
- Regularly scrutinize your credit card and bank statements to assess the necessity of pending transactions. Reach out to credit card companies to notify them of potential identity theft concerns and request new account numbers and cards.
- Enhance the security of your financial accounts and other protected online platforms, including social media and bill payment portals, by modifying passwords and personal identification numbers.
Implement two-factor authentication to fortify your login credentials, rendering them less susceptible to cybercriminals. Consider employing a password manager, a valuable tool that generates strong, memorable passwords on your behalf.
Steps to Prevent Future Identity Theft
After falling prey to identity theft, the probability of being singled out for another attack significantly increases. The Identity Theft Resource Center reported that 29% of individuals who have experienced identity theft are subjected to subsequent targeting.
Credit bureaus provide two complimentary services to safeguard your identity: credit freezes and fraud alerts.
Fraud Alert
Placing an initial fraud alert on your credit reports is something anyone can do. This alert will remain active for one year, after which you'll need to renew it.
If you have an identity theft report, you can place an extended fraud alert on your credit report. This comes with the added benefit of receiving two free credit reports from each credit bureau within a 12-month timeframe.
Credit Freeze
Placing a credit freeze is possible at any time, even if your identity hasn't been stolen. However, it particularly benefits individuals who have fallen victim to identity theft. By implementing a credit freeze, you effectively block most external parties from accessing your credit report for any reason.
This is a strong deterrent against malicious individuals attempting to open lines of credit in your name. It's important to note that, unlike a fraud alert, you must request a credit freeze from each credit bureau individually.
Identity Theft Protection Services
Identity theft protection refers to a range of services that actively monitor individuals' personally identifiable information online and offline. These services keep a close eye on credit applications, criminal records, and various other avenues on the Internet to ensure the safety of one's personal data.
Often bundled with identity theft insurance, these offerings provide coverage for any damages incurred due to identity theft and credit monitoring.
The top-notch identity theft protection services keep tabs on your personal information, credit files, and online presence and promptly notify you about any suspicious or fraudulent activities detected.
They take charge by liaising with credit bureaus, banks, and creditors on your behalf in case of an incident. These services extend their assistance in restoring your identity.
LifeLock , a brand under Norton, provides extensive protection against identity theft, especially when combined with the Norton 360 cybersecurity suite.
Norton 360 offers multiple layers of defense against cyber threats, such as antivirus software, parental controls, a password manager, a VPN (Virtual Private Network), and cloud backup solutions.
While LifeLock's basic package includes fewer features than its premium plans, the latter provides exclusive monitoring services like alerts for tracking social media activity and detecting potential takeovers of bank accounts or payday loans. These unique features distinguish it from other options for safeguarding against identity theft.
ReliaShield stands out as the leading choice for safeguarding your family against identity theft, offering a remarkable combination of comprehensive coverage and affordable group packages.
With family plans starting at just $14.99 per month, covering two adults, this option provides substantial savings compared to similar plans that typically start at $25.
Whether you choose a family plan or an individual one, ReliaShield delivers five types of monitoring services, regular data breach updates, round-the-clock customer support and recovery help, and wallet protection.
One outstanding feature of ReliaShield is that children under 18 are automatically included in the coverage at no additional cost. This makes it an excellent choice for households with minors who need extra protection.
While basic plans offer credit report reminders to keep you informed about any changes in your credit history. Advanced options provide extensive credit protection services such as credit monitoring throughout the month, tracking your monthly credit score updates, and notifying you about any new applications for credit cards made on your behalf.
These higher-tier plans also include surveillance against neighborhood predators and monitoring social media activity, particularly valuable features for families. It's important to note that these additional features aren’t included in the Essential plan offered by ReliaShield.
IdentityIQ is on a clear mission to protect customers from various forms of identity fraud, particularly in finance and medical insurance.
Their primary focus is safeguarding individuals against fraud, specifically regarding their Social Security information. Their unique approach sets them apart, which involves monitoring activities associated with Social Security numbers.
This means that customers receive alerts not only for suspicious activity but for any usage of their SSN. By adopting this comprehensive method, IdentityIQ ensures that no potentially harmful activity goes unnoticed.
Besides monitoring services, IdentityIQ offers proactive safeguards such as a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
If a customer falls victim to identity theft, the service provides robust protections, including top-tier identity restoration services and dedicated case managers based in the United States. They offer insurance coverage up to $1 million.
IdentityIQ's commitment to protecting its customers from identity fraud is unrivaled. With their approach and range of safeguards, individuals can have peace of mind knowing they’re well-protected against potential threats and can trust IdentityIQ's expertise in handling these issues effectively.
Tips When Making an Identity Claim
If your information has been compromised, there are some extra measures you should consider.
- Reach out to the Department of Labor fraud hotline if your information has been used for fraudulent unemployment benefit claims. Locate your state office's contact number on the U.S. Department of Labor website.
- Get in touch with your state's Department of Motor Vehicles if you require updates to your driver's license.
- If you suspect mail theft, report the incident to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
- Request a credit freeze from each credit bureau to prevent new credit applications, including your own, until the freeze is lifted. Federal law exempts certain credit report requests for employment, tenant screening, or insurance purposes.
- Obtain a copy of your credit report via AnnualCreditReport.com. You can now request free credit reports weekly until December 31, 2022.
- Learn to monitor and review your credit report for suspicious transactions or new credit accounts. If you identify any irregularities, initiate a dispute with the credit bureaus. Refer to our guide on "How to Remove Negative Items from Your Credit Report" for detailed instructions.
- Notify your bank and credit card companies about the incident. Most institutions have specialized fraud departments that can assist you in securing your existing accounts and obtaining new account numbers. This also prevents lenders from transferring accounts erroneously to debt collectors.
- Consider changing your usernames and passwords, especially for your financial accounts. Explore the option of using a password manager for added security.
- Evaluate the possibility of subscribing to an identity theft protection service, which can alert you to fraudulent use of your information.
How to Report Identity Theft – FAQs
What Is a Fraud Alert?
Informing one of the three major credit bureaus about your compromised identity triggers a fraud alert on your credit report. This precautionary measure prompts lenders and creditors to verify your identity thoroughly before approving any new accounts in your name.
How Long Does It Take To Recover From Identity Theft?
Restoring your identity can be a time-consuming process, ranging from weeks to even a year or more, depending on the complexity of your case.
What Is Identity Theft?
Identity theft occurs when an individual unlawfully obtains personal or financial data using various techniques like email phishing, fraudulent phone calls, and other deceitful means.
Summary of Guide to Reporting Identity Theft
If you suspect that you have become a victim of identity theft, submit a report of identity theft to the FTC via IdentityTheft.org. It’s vital to inform your local law enforcement, such as banks and other financial establishments, that may require a police report to freeze or close any fraudulent accounts.
In case of Social Security or tax-related fraud, please contact the Social Security Administration (SSA) or the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
