Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,35,895 on Monday as 34 more people, including three children, tested positive for the virus, the health department said. The death toll remained unchanged at 9,203, it said in a bulletin.

The state now has 427 active cases, while 13,26,212 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 42 in the past 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)