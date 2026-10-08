IAF Marks 94th Air Force Day; Murmu, Modi and Shah Praise Air Warriors

The Indian Air Force marked its 94th Air Force Day on October 8, 2026
President Droupadi Murmu praised the IAF’s service and highlighted Operation Sindoor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the courage and commitment of air warriors
The Indian Air Force marked its 94th Air Force Day on October 8. Addressing a gathering at Hindon Airbase at Ghaziabad on the occasion Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh says, "We will leave no stone unturned to live up to expectations from us, rather exceed them."
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah extended greetings to air warriors, veterans and their families. They also highlighted the force’s courage, professionalism and combat preparedness.
The milestone came 94 years after the force was established on October 8, 1932. Murmu, Modi and Shah praised the IAF’s role in safeguarding India’s skies and security.
Murmu praised the force’s record and pointed to Operation Sindoor. Modi saluted the courage of air warriors. Shah paid tribute to those who died in service.
Murmu And Modi Tribute
Murmu said the IAF has served the nation with distinction and singled out its role in Operation Sindoor. “Operation Sindoor demonstrated the courage, precision and operational preparedness of our air warriors in safeguarding the nation’s security,” Murmu said.
Modi said the country was proud of its air warriors. “India is proud of our Air Warriors. On Air Force Day, we salute their courage and commitment to protect our skies,” Modi said.
Shah Salutes Air Warriors
Shah described IAF personnel as “warriors of our skies”.
He praised their valour, precision and striking capabilities while paying tribute to personnel who laid down their lives for the nation. “A legion of real-life bravehearts whose saga of invincible valour, laser-sharp precision and devastating striking capabilities is testified by the Earth and satellites in faraway space,” Shah said.
IAF Evolution And Modernisation
Established on October 8, 1932, as the Royal Indian Air Force, it began with a modest fleet and limited operational reach. It expanded during World War II and gained combat experience in the Burma theatre.
After Independence in 1947, the IAF became a central part of India’s defence architecture. It played an important role in the 1947-48 Kashmir conflict and later underwent major modernisation.
The 1962 war with China and the 1965 India-Pakistan war underlined the need to strengthen India’s air power and pursue greater self-reliance. In the years that followed, the IAF inducted the MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-27, Jaguar and Mirage 2000, while India also began developing indigenous aircraft such as the Tejas.
In 1999, the Kargil conflict pushed the IAF into Operation Safed Sagar. Mirage 2000 fighters hit Pakistani positions in steep mountain terrain, and the mission showed how precision air power had become more important.
In the 2000s and 2010s, the IAF added platforms including the Su-30MKI, upgraded Mirage 2000s, C-17 and C-130J transport aircraft and Apache attack helicopters. That expansion widened its reach across combat, transport and support roles.
Today, the IAF operates Rafale, Su-30MKI, Tejas and other combat aircraft. It is supported by airborne early-warning systems, transport aircraft, helicopters, drones, air-defence systems and precision weapons.
Its modernisation priorities are shifting as well. The emphasis is increasingly on indigenous platforms, long-range precision strike, unmanned warfare, integrated air defence and network-centric operations.