French Students Keep Up Protest Pressure As Some Demonstrations Turn Violent

Students across France are demanding more teachers, improved facilities and better learning conditions amid complaints about overcrowding and deteriorating school infrastructure.
The Interior Ministry reported 71,500 participants in Thursday’s demonstrations, including 24,500 in Paris, where the main march was largely peaceful.
The government has promised further measures, while incidents of violence and allegations of excessive police force have intensified scrutiny of its response.
French students continued demonstrations on Thursday, October 8, demanding better school facilities, more teachers and improved learning conditions, despite the government’s efforts to ease the unrest.
Thousands of high school and university students took to the streets across the country, while some school blockades and marches were marred by clashes, arson and attacks on education staff.
The protests, which began in September, have developed into a nationwide movement against deteriorating conditions in schools and what students describe as years of inadequate investment.
France’s Interior Ministry said 71,500 people participated in Thursday’s demonstrations, including 24,500 in Paris, where protesters gathered around Place de la Bastille. While the main Paris march was largely peaceful, clashes broke out between some demonstrators and police towards the evening.
The ministry also reported an arson attack on a police station in Bordeaux, the ransacking of a school in Saint-Etienne and an incident in Toulouse in which a teacher was struck by a demonstrator.
Students Demand Better School Conditions
The protests have centred on overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, dilapidated school buildings and inadequate facilities. Students have also complained about demanding timetables and classrooms that lack basic equipment.
Demonstrations have spread beyond the Paris region to cities including Lyon, Marseille and Strasbourg, with teachers, parents and trade unions joining or expressing support for the students’ demands.
The movement has also brought scrutiny of the government’s education spending plans. The draft 2027 budget proposes a 1.7 per cent increase in education spending, excluding teacher pensions, to 65.53 billion euros.
The increase is below the rate of inflation, according to Reuters. Students and supporters argue that more substantial investment is needed to address staffing gaps and deteriorating infrastructure, while the government faces pressure to balance public spending against rising debt-servicing costs.
Government Promises Response As Tensions Rise
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has promised a plan to address the crisis by the end of October, but student leaders have continued to press for concrete measures. Education Minister Edouard Geffray has also promised urgent steps, including the deployment of additional teachers and a review of heavy school timetables.
The government has condemned violence linked to the protests while maintaining that students’ grievances should be addressed.
The demonstrations have also intensified debate over police conduct. Rights groups and protesters have accused officers of using excessive force against young demonstrators, including through tear gas and other crowd-control weapons.
French authorities have opened investigations into allegations of police misconduct, while Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez has defended the police response. Student organisers have called for further demonstrations on October 13, indicating that the movement is likely to continue unless the government’s promises translate into measures that address their concerns.