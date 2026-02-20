Column | Sustained Investment In Primary Health Care Will Strengthen Our Republic: Randeep Guleria

As we celebrate India’s journey as an independent nation, we should remember that the strength of a republic is reflected not only in its economic progress or scientific achievements, but also in how it cares for its people. Health care is perhaps the most visible expression of that commitment. It is therefore imperative that we develop a model where every citizen can receive quality care within a reasonable distance from home, with seamless referral to higher centre when required. This requires sustained investment in primary care, empowered district hospitals, integrated referral networks, robust health financing and community participation. The day a family no longer feels compelled to travel hundreds of kilometres because they trust the health care available in their own district, we will know that we have truly transformed health care in India. That would not merely be a public health achievement, it would be a fulfilment of one of the Republic’s most enduring promises: that every citizen, regardless of geography, has an equal claim to dignity, opportunity and hope.