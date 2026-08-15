Bengaluru Police Arrest Man Over Taliban-Linked Plot Against Pakistan Army

West Bengal man arrested in Bengaluru over alleged Pakistan Army attack plot.
Police allege he contacted a suspected TTP member based in Afghanistan.
Investigators found messages and audio recordings linked to the alleged plan.
A 25-year-old man from West Bengal has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly planning an attack on the Pakistan Army with the help of a suspected member of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), police said.
The accused, identified as Asaful Malik Bin Abed Malik, was detained on August 11 from the Bommasandra Industrial Area following information about his alleged plans. Police said Malik worked as a security guard and was living in Jigani, India Today reported.
Investigators alleged that Malik had posted views on social media criticising the Pakistan Army over what he described as atrocities against mosques and people in Pakistan. He had also allegedly accused the military of supporting Israel in the Israel-Palestine conflict and failing to stand with Palestinian Muslims, according to police.
Police said Malik later came into contact through Facebook with a man identified as Imran Ahindar, whom investigators described as a TTP member based in Afghanistan.
According to the police, Malik allegedly sought Ahindar’s help to retaliate against the Pakistan Army. Investigators said he had also taken steps towards travelling to Afghanistan, including obtaining a passport and applying for a visa, though he did not make the journey.
During examination of Malik’s mobile phone, police said they recovered messages and audio recordings that allegedly referred to his plans and communications connected to the proposed attack.
Based on the material recovered during the investigation, Malik was subsequently placed under arrest, police said.
A case has been registered at Hebbagodi police station under Section 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The provision covers conspiracy, attempt, abetment or knowingly facilitating the commission of a terrorist act.
Investigators are now examining the nature and extent of Malik’s alleged contact with the TTP member, along with whether other individuals were involved in the purported plan.
Police said further investigation would focus on establishing the full scope of his alleged links, the communications exchanged with Ahindar and how far the reported preparations for an attack had progressed.