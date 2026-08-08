Assam Flood: Over 1.55 Lakh People Hit, Toll At 98; Damage Assessment From Sunday

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More than 1.55 lakh people remained affected by Assam floods, with the toll in this year's deluge reaching 98 with one more fatality

Assam flood
Assam Flood: Over 1.55 Lakh People Hit, Toll at 98; Damage Assessment From Sunday Photo: PTI

More than 1.55 lakh people remained affected by Assam floods, with the toll in this year's deluge reaching 98 with one more fatality, officials said on Saturday.

Even as 13 districts remained affected, the government will, from Sunday, launch an assessment of damage caused by the deluge to expedite release of funds for permanent rehabilitation in the four worst-hit districts in the eastern part of the state.

Officials said one death was reported from the Mahmora revenue circle in Charaideo district, taking the toll to 98.

Thirteen districts -- Sivasagar, Golaghat, Nagaon, Hojai, Sonitpur, Dhemaji, Darrang, Biswanath, Kamrup (M), Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Jorhat and Charaideo -- remained affected on Friday.

A total of 1,55,849 people were reeling under the deluge, with Golaghat being the worst-hit district, where 58,750 were affected, followed by Sivasagar (48,286) and Jorhat (25,259). On Thursday, over 1.68 lakh people in 15 districts were affected.

The administration was operating 55 relief camps, sheltering over 10,000 displaced people. Another 18 relief distribution centres were also functional. A crop area of 10,748.64 hectares remained submerged, while over 47,000 animals have been affected.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said his government will conduct a door-to-door assessment of flood damage in the worst-hit districts of Jorhat, Sivasagar, Golaghat and Charaideo from August 9 to 30.

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He asserted that no affected household will be left out and the government will provide maximum relief permissible as per norms.

He further said after the first assessment list is compiled, it will be re-verified with the affected families, and by September 10, it is expected that the government will have an estimation of funds required for rehabilitation purposes.

"Once we have the estimate of the funds, we can start providing the requisite financial assistance for permanent rehabilitation," he added.

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