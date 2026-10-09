Indian-origin South African Human Rights Jurist Navi Pillay Wins Nobel Peace Prize 2026

Abhishek S Yadav
Abhishek S Yadav
Updated on:
Published at:

Indian-origin South African jurist honoured for her work promoting peace, human rights and international law

image Prefer on Google
Navanethem Navi Pillay
Navanethem "Navi" Pillay Photo: X/NobelPrize
Summary of this article

  • Navanethem "Navi Pillay" won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

  • She was selected from a pool of 287 nominees.

  • She was awarded peace prize for promoting peace and international law.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has announced Navanethem Navi Pillay as the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize 2026 on October 9. She has been awarded the peace prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee for 2026, announced the winner. Frydnes, in his speech, said Navi Pillay "significantly enlarged the scope and impact of international law." He further added that Pillay led the way to "a more comprehensive global legal order.”

Frydnes mentioned that Pillay has held states and leaders accountable and has given hope to victims through her work. He says she has stressed the responsibility of individuals and states to comply with the rule of law. Ms. Pillay led a United Nations commission last year that investigated the war in Gaza and found that Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians.

Anne Carson Is The 2026 Nobel Literature Laureate: What To Know About Her Work

By Outlook News Desk

Navi will receive a cash prize worth 12 million Swedish kronor (around USD 1.2 million), a diploma and a medal.

This year, there were 287 candidates nominated for the peace prize. Out of these 208 were individuals and the remaining 79 were organizations, according to the Norwegian Nobel Institute. She was the first non-white woman judge of the High Court of South Africa.

Related Content
Canadian Poet Anne Carson - | File Photo
Francis Halzen, Physicist At The University of Wisconsin–Madison - | UW–Madison / El País / Bernardo Pérez
Karl ​Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel. - X/@NobelPrize
Representative Image - Pexels
Francis Halzen Wins Nobel Physics Prize: How Antarctic Ice Revealed ‘Ghost Particles’

By Outlook News Desk

The prize is given every year to a person or group working to bring nations together, reduce weapons, or promote peace, as set out in Alfred Nobel’s 1895 will. Over the years, the criteria have expanded to cover cause areas like protecting human rights and the environment.

Last year, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado won the prize for her fight for democracy against growing authoritarianism in her country. In January, Ms. Machado gave her medal to Donald Trump after U.S. troops captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. However, the Norwegian Nobel Institute pointed out that while you can hand over a medal, the award itself can’t actually be transferred.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories