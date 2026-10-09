Indonesia’s Wildfire Haze Shuts Malaysian Schools, Pushes Singapore Pollution To 2026 High

Haze forced school closures across parts of Malaysia on October 9.
Singapore’s 24-hour PSI hit 181, the highest of the 2026 haze season.
Singapore’s envoy Simon Wong urged travellers to check official air-quality advisories.
Schools across several Malaysian states and federal territories were closed on Friday, October 9, as smoke from forest and land fires in neighbouring Indonesia pushed air pollution to unhealthy levels.
The closures affected Johor, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor, as well as Kuala Lumpur and the administrative capital, Putrajaya. Schools in the Rompin district of Pahang were also shut, Malaysia’s Education Ministry said.
The move came as Singapore recorded its worst air quality of the year, highlighting the regional impact of the haze.
Singapore’s 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in the central region reached 181 at noon on Friday, the highest reading of the year so far, according to local media citing official data.
The island’s other regions also recorded unhealthy air quality, while elevated concentrations of fine particulate matter raised health concerns. Singapore’s National Environment Agency advised people to reduce strenuous outdoor activity, with children, older people, pregnant women and those with heart or lung conditions urged to take particular care.
Indonesian Fires Drive Cross-Border Haze
The pollution has been linked to fires in Indonesia, where hot and dry conditions have fuelled a severe wildfire season. Smoke from fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan has drifted across national borders, affecting Singapore and parts of Malaysia.
Indonesia has reported a recent fall in fire hotspots, but environmental groups have warned that peatland fires can continue smouldering underground and reignite even after surface activity declines.
Malaysia’s Department of Environment reported unhealthy air-pollution readings in dozens of areas on Thursday, with Segamat in Johor recording an Air Pollutant Index (API) of 190.
The department said cross-border haze was affecting southern and central parts of the peninsula. Malaysia’s API classifies readings from 101 to 200 as unhealthy, while readings above 300 are considered hazardous.
Authorities have urged the public to avoid open burning and follow official air-quality advisories.
The crisis has also prompted calls for closer regional cooperation. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had agreed to take steps to tackle the fires, while Malaysia was prepared to offer assistance.
Anwar also said he had asked the country’s foreign minister to push for a meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministers to coordinate a response.
The persistence of the haze, despite a decline in reported fire hotspots, has raised concerns about the continuing risks posed by dry weather and damaged peatlands.
Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, warned in a post on X that Singapore has been experiencing Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings crossing into the 'unhealthy' range for a few days now due to transboundary haze.
Encourage travellers to refer to official National Environment Agency advisories to plan for the day ahead.