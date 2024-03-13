International

In Pics: Germany Transport Strike

The strike is being held by train drivers and other rail workers in Germany over wages and working hours.

March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024
       
Germany Transport Strikes | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Trains are parked outside the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany.

Germany Transport Strikes | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
A man walks on a platform in the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany.

Germany Transport Strikes | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
Empty rails are pictured next to a highway near Frankfurt, Germany.

Germany Transport Strikes | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
Lufthansa aircrafts are parked behind a fence at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany.

Germany Transport Strikes | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
Striking Lufthansa flight attendants walk past a tail of an aircraft in Frankfurt, Germany.

Germany Transport Strikes | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
Police officers walk along a train in the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany.

Germany Transport Strikes | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
People walk along rails in the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany.

Germany Transport Strikes | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
A young woman with a longboard stands next to a train in the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany.

