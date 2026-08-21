Alaska Plane Crash: Charter Aircraft With 8 On Board Crashes Near Cape Newenham

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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A charter aircraft carrying eight people crashed near Cape Newenham in western Alaska after departing Anchorage, prompting a search-and-rescue operation and an investigation by the NTSB

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Alaska Plane crash
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A charter aircraft carrying eight people crashed on Thursday near a remote radar installation in western Alaska, CBS News reported, citing federal authorities.

Clint Johnson, who heads the Alaska region of the National Transportation Safety Board, said the aircraft had two pilots and six passengers aboard. He said he did not immediately have information about their condition.

What Happened In Alaska Plane Crash?

Senior United States senator from the state of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski expressed condolences upon learning of the plane crash in Cape Newenham. She said in a post on X, “Alaska is praying for those on board, their loved ones, and the team at Security Aviation.”

“I join Alaskans in offering condolences as we learn of the plane crash in Cape Newenham today. I’ve traveled extensively with Security Aviation throughout Alaska, and have met many of their experienced pilots. I appreciate the U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB, Alaska State Troopers, and the Rescue Coordination Center for responding to the site,” she said further.

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In a separate statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 441 had taken off from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and was travelling toward Cape Newenham when it crashed west of Cape Newenham LRRS Airport at 12:15 p.m. local time. The FAA also confirmed that eight people were aboard the aircraft, as per CBS News.

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The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center said it initiated a search-and-rescue operation after receiving a report of an “aircraft incident” near the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site. The centre said further details would be provided as they became available, but did not respond to inquiries.

The FAA said the NTSB would take the lead in investigating the crash, while the agency would assist with the inquiry.

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What Is Known About The Aircraft And People On Board?

The details available so far remain preliminary, Johnson told Associated Press.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center launched a search-and-rescue operation after receiving a report of an “aircraft incident” near the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site. The centre said it would provide further information as it became available but did not respond to inquiries.

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