UIDAI’s New Aadhaar Name Change Rules: What Has Changed And What Documents Are Required

UIDAI’s revised SOP divides Aadhaar name changes into minor and major categories with different document requirements.
Separate provisions cover marriage, divorce, gender changes, data-entry errors and children recorded as “Baby of”.
Major name changes require a Gazette Notification, while applicants must complete verification and biometric authentication at Aadhaar centres.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has revised its procedure for Aadhaar name updates, dividing name changes into minor and major categories and prescribing different document requirements for each.
The new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), issued last month, came into effect on September 18. It replaces UIDAI’s 2021 procedure and covers several types of name-related changes, including spelling corrections, surname changes after marriage or divorce and complete name changes that amount to a different identity.
The revised process also sets out separate provisions for data-entry errors, gender-change cases and children whose Aadhaar still carries a temporary name entry.
What Counts As A Minor Name Change?
UIDAI classifies several routine corrections as minor name changes. These include expanding initials or abbreviations, adding or removing a middle or last name and changing the sequence of names.
Minor spelling corrections are also covered when the names remain phonetically similar. The category further includes removing dots from names and correcting random capitalisation.
The SOP gives examples such as changing “RaMesh” to “Ramesh” and removing dots from “R.P. Singh”.
Depending on the nature of the correction, applicants may have to submit a valid Proof of Identity (PoI) document at an Aadhaar Enrolment or Update Centre.
What Are The Rules After Marriage Or Divorce?
Surname changes following marriage or divorce are covered separately under the revised SOP.
Applicants have to submit the prescribed Annexure D affidavit along with Proof of Identity (PoI). The affidavit confirms that the requested change is linked to marriage or divorce and does not amount to a change of identity.
The SOP also contains specific provisions for name changes following a gender change. It separately covers children whose Aadhaar name is recorded as “Baby of” before they are given an actual name.
What If There Is A Data-Entry Error?
UIDAI has prescribed a separate process for data-entry errors.
This applies when the original document used during enrolment or an earlier update carried the correct name, but the Aadhaar record was entered incorrectly.
For adults, the prescribed Annexure B affidavit has to be submitted along with either Proof of Identity (PoI) or Proof of Relationship (PoR).
For minors, the applicable Annexure C affidavit has to be submitted with Proof of Identity (PoI) or Proof of Relationship (PoR).
The SOP also provides a separate process for cases where the English version of the name is correct but the regional-language version contains an error.
A Major Name Change
A complete change of name is treated differently under the revised SOP.
UIDAI classifies a full name change, or a change that amounts to a different identity, as a Major Name Change.
In such cases, applicants have to provide a Gazette Notification along with the prescribed identity documents.
The revised process is handled at Aadhaar enrolment or update centres, where applicants have to submit the relevant documents and complete the required verification.
How To Update Your Aadhaar Name
Applicants seeking to change or correct their Aadhaar name have to visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Aadhaar Enrolment/Update Centre.
The required supporting documents depend on the category of name change. Applicants have to submit the prescribed documents, complete the required verification and biometric authentication, and pay the applicable demographic update fee.
After submitting the request, applicants can collect the acknowledgement receipt and use the Update Request Number (URN) to track the request.
The revised SOP, which came into effect on September 18, therefore sets out different procedures and document requirements depending on whether the requested Aadhaar name change is minor, linked to marriage or divorce, a data-entry error or a major change of identity.