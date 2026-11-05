Nagaland Orders Aadhaar App Credentials To Be Accepted As Valid Identity Proof

Nagaland’s Home Department has directed departments, district administrations and implementing agencies to accept Aadhaar App verifiable credentials as identity proof
The Tuesday order says Aadhaar credentials shown, shared or verified through the app will be treated on par with other recognised Aadhaar formats
UIDAI launched the Aadhaar App as part of its digital enablement effort, according to the state release
Nagaland’s Home Department instructed government departments, district administrations and implementing agencies across the state to treat Aadhaar App verifiable credentials as valid proof of identity. The Tuesday order makes the app-based format usable in official, government-facing settings.
Tthe move stems from a UIDAI circular issued as part of efforts to expand digital enablement. State departments and field agencies must now accept Aadhaar credentials displayed, shared or verified in the app on par with other recognised Aadhaar formats.
In its official release, the Home Department said, "In pursuance of the Unique Identification Authority of India (Aadhaar Usage Division) Circular No. HQ-30011/3/2025-AU-HO dated 30th April, 2026, it is hereby informed that as a step towards enhancing digital enablement, UIDAI has launched a new Aadhaar Application viz 'Aadhaar App'. The Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials shown, shared and/or verified through the 'Aadhaar App' shall now be treated as valid identity proof." It added, "All concerned Departments/District Administration/implementing agencies across the State are requested to ensure strict compliance and acceptance of the Aadhaar verifiable credentials shown, shared and/or verified through the 'Aadhaar App' as valid identity proof for the purpose of establishing the identity of the Aadhaar holders."
Aadhaar App Details
The app is available on Android and iOS, and it lets users present, share and verify their identity digitally.
The Department of Information & Public Relations said UIDAI launched the new Aadhaar App as part of its digital enablement effort. It also allows cardholders to share either full or partial identity details as Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials.
Information shared through the app is legally valid under the Information Technology Act, 2000, which recognises records in electronic form.
The department also said an Offline Verification Seeking Entity (OVSE) will not receive the holder’s full 12-digit Aadhaar number when identity details are shared through the app. It added that credentials shown on the app count as another accepted identity document.
UIDAI has said these credentials carry the same validity as existing formats, including the Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, masked e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card and m-Aadhaar.
UIDAI Circular Basis
The state order rests on a specific UIDAI circular.
The Home Department cited UIDAI Aadhaar Usage Division Circular No. HQ-30011/3/2025-AU-HO dated 30th April, 2026. The state directive followed that circular, which the Department of Information & Public Relations linked to efforts to increase digital enablement.
Singh Signals Changes
A separate Aadhaar-linked policy shift has also surfaced.
On 30 October, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said people getting payments under several schemes through Aadhaar-linked accounts will soon need biometrics and voter ID (EPIC) numbers to collect the money. Singh is the Minister of Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
The Indian Express reported that Singh made the comments at the inauguration of the National Workshop on People’s Plan Campaign 2026–27. He also pointed to a shift in how beneficiaries would be checked and paid, saying biometric authentication and voter ID EPIC numbers would replace Aadhaar for identity verification.