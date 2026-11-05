Nagaland Orders Aadhaar App Credentials To Be Accepted As Valid Identity Proof

In its official release, the Home Department said, "In pursuance of the Unique Identification Authority of India (Aadhaar Usage Division) Circular No. HQ-30011/3/2025-AU-HO dated 30th April, 2026, it is hereby informed that as a step towards enhancing digital enablement, UIDAI has launched a new Aadhaar Application viz 'Aadhaar App'. The Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials shown, shared and/or verified through the 'Aadhaar App' shall now be treated as valid identity proof." It added, "All concerned Departments/District Administration/implementing agencies across the State are requested to ensure strict compliance and acceptance of the Aadhaar verifiable credentials shown, shared and/or verified through the 'Aadhaar App' as valid identity proof for the purpose of establishing the identity of the Aadhaar holders."