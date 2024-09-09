Understanding International Payment Processing: A Comprehensive Guide For Businesses

International payment processing involves multiple steps and entities to ensure smooth cross-border transactions:

Transaction Initiation: The buyer initiates a payment through the seller’s website or app by selecting their preferred payment method, such as a credit card, digital wallet, or bank transfer.

Payment Gateway Authorization: The payment gateway securely transmits the buyer’s payment data to the payment processor for authorization. The gateway encrypts sensitive data to protect against fraud.

Payment Processor Verification: The payment processor verifies the transaction details, such as the validity of the payment method and the availability of funds. If approved, the transaction is forwarded to the acquiring bank.

Currency Conversion: For cross-border transactions, currency conversion is performed. The payment processor or an intermediary converts the transaction amount from the buyer’s currency to the seller’s currency at the prevailing exchange rate.

Interbank Settlement: The acquiring bank communicates with the buyer’s bank (issuing bank) through a network of intermediary banks to complete the settlement process. The issuing bank releases the funds to the acquiring bank, which deposits them into the seller’s account.