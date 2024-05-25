Modi Says INDIA Bloc Performing 'Mujra' For Vote Bank; Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra responded sharply to PM Modi's remarks, saying that the Prime Minister must maintain the decorum of his post. "What is Modiji saying? Is it not his responsibility to maintain the decorum of his post? We respect the Prime Minister's post. His reality can now be seen. Do not show so much reality to the country. He has forgotten that he represents the country. What will the future generations say?" she said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.