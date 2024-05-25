Elections

Modi Says INDIA Bloc Performing 'Mujra' For Vote Bank; Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra responded to PM Modi's remarks, saying that the Prime Minister must maintain the decorum of his post.

PTI
PM Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, particularly the INDIA bloc, at an election rally in Bihar's Patna.

“Bihar is the land which has given a new direction to the fight for social justice. I wish to declare on its soil that I will foil the plans of the INDIA bloc to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their rights and divert these to Muslims,” Modi said. “They may remain enslaved and perform 'mujra' to please their vote bank." Mujra is a dance performance widely associated with courtesans.

The Prime Minister also alleged that the people of Bihar have been hurt by insulting remarks against migrants from leaders of the Congress in Punjab and Telangana and the DMK and the TMC in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively. "These RJD people who keep doing 'mujra' with their lantern (poll symbol) do not have the courage to speak a word in protest," he added.

He also alleged that the opposition alliance was banking on the support of those who were indulging in "vote jihad" and referred to the Calcutta High Court order that struck down the West Bengal government's decision to include a number of Muslim groups on the list of OBCs.

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra responded sharply to PM Modi's remarks, saying that the Prime Minister must maintain the decorum of his post. "What is Modiji saying? Is it not his responsibility to maintain the decorum of his post? We respect the Prime Minister's post. His reality can now be seen. Do not show so much reality to the country. He has forgotten that he represents the country. What will the future generations say?" she said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

Gandhi also targeted the Prime Minister over his allegation that the Congress is planning a wealth redistribution scheme under which women's mangalsutras will be snatched. "On some days, Modiji talks about buffaloes and on other days, he talks about mangalsutra. The problem of stray animals began in their term."

She also said it is the BJP's candidates who are going around claiming that the party will change the Constitution if it returns to power.

The sixth phase of voting in the ongoing Lok Sabha election has begun in 58 seats across seven states and one Union Territory (UT). Delhi and Haryana are voting in a single phase. Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha. 

By the end of today, elections will be completed in 486 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. The final phase of the India general election 2024 is scheduled for June 1, with vote counting set to take place on June 4.

