‘80-Year-Old Poor Kharge Ji Will Be Blamed For Loss…’, Says Amit Shah; Alleges Congress Doesn't Care For Anyone

Kharge's verbal attack on PM Modi

Amit Shah's remarks on Congress came as a response to Mallikarjun Kharge's verbal attack on PM Modi here he said, "Modi did not become prime minister for the welfare of the people, Modi is prime minister to fill the stomachs of the rich, to help the rich loot and to exploit the poor by listening to RSS. He has no care for the poor and he doesn't listen to them."