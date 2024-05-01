‘80-Year-Old Poor Kharge Ji Will Be Blamed For Loss…’, Says Amit Shah; Alleges Congress Doesn't Care For Anyone

Advising Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge not to tell “lies” on behalf of the Gandhi family, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday warned Karge that eventually he would be accused by the Gandhi family for the poll loss after results are declared on June 4.
Amit Shah's remarks came while addressing a poll rally at Katghora town in Chhattisgarh.
'They don't care for anyone': Amit Shah slams Congress
"Kharge ji, you do not know that they do not care for anyone... As Congress suffers a defeat on June 4 (when results of the Lok Sabha elections will be announced), the brother-sister duo (referring to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) will remain safe, but the 80-year-old Kharge ji will be blamed," Shah said.
Advertisement
Kharge's verbal attack on PM Modi
Amit Shah's remarks on Congress came as a response to Mallikarjun Kharge's verbal attack on PM Modi here he said, "Modi did not become prime minister for the welfare of the people, Modi is prime minister to fill the stomachs of the rich, to help the rich loot and to exploit the poor by listening to RSS. He has no care for the poor and he doesn't listen to them."
Reacting to Kharge's claim, Shah said,"Kharge ji says, if Modi comes to power, the poor will be destroyed. I want to ask Kharge ji, didn't 25 crore poor people benefit when they were brought out of poverty? Isn't giving ration to 80 crore poor people beneficial for the poor? Didn't the poor benefit due to the construction of 12 crore toilets, giving of gas cylinders to our mothers, providing tap water in their homes and treating seven crore people (through health insurance)?"