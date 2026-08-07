Review Of ‘Served Cold From The Refrigerator’

Poverty is a major theme that runs through this collection. Two poems highlight this: “my father’s cycle” and “during her pregnancy”. The first is shaped by the memory of a child riding in his father’s cycle as the people in cars stare at them. Although the cycle is now rusting and abandoned as his father prefers to walk or “be on public vehicle” the rusted cycle still evokes the shame of the stares from those riding in motors. The second poem “during her pregnancy” focuses on the poet’s mother sharing the memories of her pregnancy when they barely had enough to eat and survived on bread and water. Poignantly, the mother recalls riding on a bus to the government hospital for her delivery and being given two-day-old rice flavoured by chili paste which stank and had hair strands in it. The newborn will inherit multigenerational poverty along with a mother’s love tinged with guilt and helplessness.