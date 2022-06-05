Tom Hanks' First Look As 'Geppetto' In Live-Action Film 'Pinocchio' Unveiled

Walt Disney Studios has made a habit of producing live-action adaptations of their comic characters. The company published a teaser trailer for 'Pinocchio', the next tale to be made into a live-action film. The film's trailer teased the appearances of some of the characters while also teasing the appearance of the protagonist, Pinocchio. Actor Tom Hanks plays the puppeteer Geppetto in the film, while Cynthia Erivo plays the Blue Fairy.

Hanks' performance as the puppeteer Geppetto has been much awaited by the audiences. The trailer contains numerous shots of Hanks with his appearance radically transformed by the prosthetics he is wearing. As far as the role of the Blue Fairy is concerned, there were mixed reactions. Some were happy about Disney's casting and some were displeased as she does not match the Blue Fairy from the 1940 film.

The 2022 film will be based on Walt Disney's 1940 animated film 'Pinocchio,' adapted from Carlo Collodi's 1883 Italian book 'The Adventures of Pinocchio,' according to a report by The Telegraph.

Disney's Pinocchio remake will go up against Netflix's Pinocchio, which will premiere in December. Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Tilda Swinton, and Cate Blanchett star in the stop-motion version directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson.

This Tom Hanks film will premiere on Disney+ Day on September 8, according to the trailer.