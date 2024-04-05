Art & Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna's First Look As A College Student In And As 'The Girlfriend' Unveiled On Her Birthday

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's first look from her upcoming film, 'The Girlfriend.'

Advertisement

X
Rashmika Mandanna in 'The Girlfriend' Photo: X
info_icon

Anticipation was sky-high when it was announced that the teaser of the upcoming film ‘The Girlfriend’ starring Rashmika Mandanna would be unveiled on April 5, on the occasion of the actress’ birthday. But they have now dropped that plan and postponed the teaser launch because the makers want “to go grand and make the event very special.”

However, while that was a bit of a let-down, the makers surprised fans and dropped two first-look posters on all social media platforms, not leaving the eager audience too disappointed. On the morning of Friday, the makers shared two posters featuring the actress whilst also sending across birthday wishes.

Advertisement

The production company behind the film, Geetha Arts, took to X to share the first-look posters on Mandanna’s 28th birthday. In the caption, they wrote, “Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won. Introducing #TheGirlfriend,” while adding, “Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous & cheerful @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday.”

Take a look here:

In the first poster, the actress is seen taking down notes while being seated in a college library. In the other one, she’s seen walking in the college’s corridor while carrying a bag on her shoulder.

Helmed by Rahul Ravindran, the forthcoming film has been backed by Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. The musical score for the movie has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. As evident from the poster, ‘The Girlfriend’ is touted to be a pan-Indian release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam respectively. However, the rest of the cast and crew, the script as well as the release date have not been announced yet.

Advertisement

Rahul Ravindran, Rashmika Mandanna - Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna Dubs First Time In Malayalam For ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser; Director Showers Praise

BY IANS

Amidst these celebrations, Rashmika Mandanna is marking her 28th birthday in the UAE, with various reports suggesting that her rumoured boyfriend-actor Vijay Deverakonda has joined her for the vacation.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not Happy' With Hardik's Captaincy At MI, Could Leave Next Year - Report
  2. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The OG National Crush
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Eyes $35 Billion Acquisition Of HubSpot Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
  4. Sports World LIVE: Nadal Pulls Out Of Monte Carlo Masters; Japanese GP Practice On
  5. Amit Shah’s AFSPA Statement Sounds Poll Bugle In Jammu And Kashmir
  6. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh
  7. 'Kill' Teaser Review: Laksh Lalwani Unleashes A Bloodbath In A Deadly Train Ride Like Never Before
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Manifesto Out; 50% Govt Jobs For Women, MSP Law & More Big Promises Made