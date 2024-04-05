Rashmika Mandanna's First Look As A College Student In And As 'The Girlfriend' Unveiled On Her Birthday

Helmed by Rahul Ravindran, the forthcoming film has been backed by Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. The musical score for the movie has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. As evident from the poster, ‘The Girlfriend’ is touted to be a pan-Indian release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam respectively. However, the rest of the cast and crew, the script as well as the release date have not been announced yet.