Rashmika Mandanna's First Look As A College Student In And As 'The Girlfriend' Unveiled On Her Birthday

Anticipation was sky-high when it was announced that the teaser of the upcoming film ‘The Girlfriend’ starring Rashmika Mandanna would be unveiled on April 5, on the occasion of the actress’ birthday. But they have now dropped that plan and postponed the teaser launch because the makers want “to go grand and make the event very special.”
However, while that was a bit of a let-down, the makers surprised fans and dropped two first-look posters on all social media platforms, not leaving the eager audience too disappointed. On the morning of Friday, the makers shared two posters featuring the actress whilst also sending across birthday wishes.
The production company behind the film, Geetha Arts, took to X to share the first-look posters on Mandanna’s 28th birthday. In the caption, they wrote, “Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won. Introducing #TheGirlfriend,” while adding, “Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous & cheerful @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday.”
Take a look here:
In the first poster, the actress is seen taking down notes while being seated in a college library. In the other one, she’s seen walking in the college’s corridor while carrying a bag on her shoulder.
Helmed by Rahul Ravindran, the forthcoming film has been backed by Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. The musical score for the movie has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. As evident from the poster, ‘The Girlfriend’ is touted to be a pan-Indian release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam respectively. However, the rest of the cast and crew, the script as well as the release date have not been announced yet.
Amidst these celebrations, Rashmika Mandanna is marking her 28th birthday in the UAE, with various reports suggesting that her rumoured boyfriend-actor Vijay Deverakonda has joined her for the vacation.