Ramayana released on November 5.
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash lead Nitesh Tiwari's epic adaptation.
Namit Malhotra's DNEG is behind the film's visual effects.
As Ramayana celebrates a remarkable box-office run, a backstage dispute has surfaced courtesy of VFX artist Rahul Dhanwe, who has called out Namit Malhotra-led studio DNEG over his dismissal after 4.6 years. Dhanwe also claimed he went without a pay raise during his tenure despite devoting the past two years to the project.
While Ramayana has crossed the one-thousand-crore mark internationally, Dhanwe's post stresses that the artists behind its success haven't been rewarded or even acknowledged. He resorted to LinkedIn and questioned the state and mistreatment of visual effects artists in the industry.
In an expansive post directed at Namit Malhotra and The Ramayana World, Dhanwe disclosed that his 4.6-year stint at DNEG, including two full years spent working on Ramayana, offered zero pay raises for more than four years.
"Senior management repeatedly asked us to support the company during difficult times. We did. For over four years, I worked without a single rupee of salary increment, hoping things would eventually improve. But what did we get in return? A layoff," Dhanwe lashed out.
Ramayana VFX Artist Attacks Namit Malhotra's DNEG Working Conditions
Rahul Dhanwe also noted that the artists behind Ramayana will bask in no share of the film's future success or profits.
"I never expected a special reward for supporting the company. But after investing 4.6 years of my career, this is certainly not the treatment I expected. We gave two years of hard work, skills, and dedication to Ramayana. In a way, our personal sacrifices became part of our contribution to the film. We won't share in its future success or profits. It ho...It honestly feels like we worked for charity," he lamented
Claiming he was let go just months shy of his five-year milestone at the studio, he appealed: "I understand companies are businesses, but does that mean artists should be treated as disposable resources?"
Ramayana Cast, Release Details
Neither Namit Malhotra nor DNEG has responded to the allegations so far.
Propelled by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film places its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut. Tiwari co-wrote the adaptation with Shridhar Raghavan.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster hit theatres on November 5, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. The two-part saga is touted as one of India's most expensive productions ever. The second part is due to release in Diwali 2028.