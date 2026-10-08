Prateek Vats’ Chronicles of a Confession Lands Cineroost as Producer Alongside Payal Kapadia, Anurag Kashyap

In a director's note available on the Asian Cinema Fund website, Vats added, "This film is not about conflict. It is about how people negotiate the destabilizing absurdities of everyday life in a conflict zone. The film, in many ways, is trying to understand a fundamental question: How does life in jail become a better option than living in “Paradise on earth”. To me the most apt way of telling this story is through a lens which is off kilter ? one that leans on humor as a “gesture of resistance” to tell stories of troubled times. I seek to take forward the work put into my first film Eeb Allay Ooo! (2019) which is an absurdist political satire about a world where becoming a monkey is more liberating than staying human."