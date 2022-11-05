Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Laila: Filmmaking Is Not A Simple Job

Actress Laila has shared on social media a behind-the-scenes video from the film in which she gets killed.

Laila
Laila Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 2:24 pm

Actress Laila, who made a comeback in cinema with director P. S. Mithran's recently released superhit film 'Sardar', has shared on social media a behind-the-scenes video from the film in which she gets killed. 

Laila, who plays a character that gets killed in the film, posted the video of a man forcing her head into a tank full of water, with her hands tied behind her back.

Director Mithran himself reacted to the video and wrote: "And this was your Day 1."

Laila responded with a laugh: "My sweetheart director insisted on doing this to me on Day 1 of the shoot."

The film, which has gone on to become a superhit, will now have a sequel with Karthi playing a spy in the second part as well.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Laila Actress Laila Sardar BTS Laila Comeback Laila Instagram P S Mithran Karthi New Release Sardar Chennai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'