Laila: Filmmaking Is Not A Simple Job

Actress Laila, who made a comeback in cinema with director P. S. Mithran's recently released superhit film 'Sardar', has shared on social media a behind-the-scenes video from the film in which she gets killed.

Laila, who plays a character that gets killed in the film, posted the video of a man forcing her head into a tank full of water, with her hands tied behind her back.

Director Mithran himself reacted to the video and wrote: "And this was your Day 1."

Laila responded with a laugh: "My sweetheart director insisted on doing this to me on Day 1 of the shoot."

The film, which has gone on to become a superhit, will now have a sequel with Karthi playing a spy in the second part as well.