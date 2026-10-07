Halle Berry Rejects Ex-Husband’s Allegation, Insists ‘I Would Never Hurt Our Child’

Halle Berry has rejected allegations from her former husband, Olivier Martinez, accusing her of abusing their 13-year-old son, Maceo. On Thursday, Oct. 1, news broke that Martinez filed a restraining order against Berry, accusing her of physically abusing their son Maceo by jumping on him, putting her hands around his neck and choking him. Martinez requested sole custody of Maceo and asked for a no-contact order from Berry for both himself and their son. The couple's divorce was finalised in 2023. The Oscar-winning actress has now issued a lengthy statement, rubbishing his allegations.