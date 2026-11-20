Five centuries of Tamil history are covered in the novel, each showing a society in flux even as the women fight their individual battles against the tyranny of patriarchy.
The three protagonists retain their identities across eras.
The themes dealt with include the exploitation of devadasis, the struggles of Dalit women and the continued objectification of women in modern India.
Memory, Dharma discovered, was not a neat assembly of pictures, but a mist that shifted when she tried to hold it. Her wedding day floated somewhere inside that haze—fragmented, blurred.
She had tried, across the years, to remember precisely how the day had unfolded: who smiled, who wept, the mantrams of the priests, the smell of ghee and jasmine. But the mind, defying obedience, offered only brief flashes, too brief to string them into coherence.
She remembered her mother fastening a ruby bullakku to her nostril, the stone heavy and hurting, and shedding drops of blood on her sari of the same colour. She remembered tripping over the doorstep with the overflowing wedding sari, lost in its eight unmanageable gajams. Someone laughed. Someone hushed the laughter.
There was the confused blur of strangers’ faces, the muttering of mantrams, the endless bending in front of elders whose names she would never know. And there was the jungle of plantain stems, banana leaves patient under the weight of sweets—adhirasam, modhakam—and the smell of jaggery thick in the air.
Her mother would later complain that she had slept through half of her own wedding. But Dharma was only seven. In the rusty vaults of her mind, there was a smoky image of a much older boy who sat next to her before a sacred fire. The smoke that arose from the damp cow dung cakes blinded her, tears flowing uncontrollably. In later years, she would wonder if that was a warning from the fire gods.
Earlier in the day, her mother had pointed to a boy amidst a group of strangers as her husband-to-be. It later turned out, that was the groom’s younger brother. Not that it would have mattered much.
Dharma fell ill the same day—fever burning her small body, her breathing shallow as a fledgling’s. The anxious grandmother, having failed with her home remedies, sought the vaidyar, the village healer. The elders, solemn with faith, forbade the physician. ‘Mantrams will suffice,’ they said. Learned guests stayed on to chant the ‘Maha Mrityunjaya Mantram’, their voices rising and falling through the day like waves. Between verses they poured spoonfuls of holy water into her mouth, invoking the relevant deities to take residence in her veins.
The astrologers reassured her anxious parents: the boy’s horoscope was powerful, planets stationed like sentinels in his seventh house. No harm could touch the bride.
When the fever broke, she was too weak to travel to her husband’s village. They postponed her journey; the auspicious hours had slipped past anyway. A wife would, in any event, need to wait to bloom at puberty, after which, she could be handed over to the husband’s family.
Later, Dharma would hear, as if through the rustle of the wind, that her husband’s grandfather had decided to leave for Kashi, to die there in sanctity. The astrologers had warned that his end was near. The old man wished to die on the banks of the Ganga, where the soul unshackled itself cleanly from the wheel of rebirth.
He insisted the eldest grandson accompany him to eventually perform the last rites and set him on his journey to the heavens. And so, just weeks after the hurried wedding, Dharma’s young husband was taken northward, tethered to a wife in a village, who remained in the calculation, a mere cipher.
The route to Kashi was treacherous. The mighty empire of Vijayanagaram had fallen; its remnants lay scattered among the smaller Nayaka kingdoms in the south. Further north, the death of Shahenshah Akbar had left the Mughal lands restless for a few decades, the roads roamed by bandits and villages perishing in famine.
The two travellers seemed to have vanished into that cauldron of chaos.
Months passed. Years.
Then word came—brought by rare pilgrims who had made the journey and returned—that the old man had indeed died in Kashi and attained liberation. The grandson had stayed behind for a while, performing the monthly rites, then disappeared. Some said he had travelled further north, drawn by bad company. Others whispered he might have been taken by fever or hunger, that his bones might lie by some unmarked river. They all hastened to propose different rituals to prove their news wrong.
Dharma was barely in her teens when this news reached her, and its weight did not fall all at once. For weeks, the family refused to believe. ‘He will return,’ they assured each other, ‘when the goddess remembers, when the stars rearrange.’ Her mother clung to such utterances as if they were ropes to climb out of a deep well.
Then began the season of rituals. Priests recommended new fasts, fresh vows, more sympathetic gods. And through it all, Dharma’s mother told her the story of the mythical Savithri— the woman who followed Death himself to successfully retrieve her husband’s soul.
‘Fast from Monday to Wednesday, exactly like Savithri, my child,’ she said. ‘Pray without ceasing. The goddess listens to those who do not stop speaking to her.’
So, Dharma prayed, even as she lay on the straw mat in the night—eyes closed, fists clasped, whispering mantrams until sleep took her like a slow tide. But the husband never appeared, not even in dreams.
(Excerpted with permission from The Grammar of Silence: Five Centuries. Three Women. Towards Liberation, Rupa Publications)
(R. Seshasayee is the author of several short stories in Tamil and also of the English novel, The Dance of Faith)