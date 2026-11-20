Then word came—brought by rare pilgrims who had made the journey and returned—that the old man had indeed died in Kashi and attained liberation. The grandson had stayed behind for a while, performing the monthly rites, then disappeared. Some said he had travelled further north, drawn by bad company. Others whispered he might have been taken by fever or hunger, that his bones might lie by some unmarked river. They all hastened to propose different rituals to prove their news wrong.