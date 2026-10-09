Nahla Aubry denied witnessing physical abuse by Halle Berry in court.
Olivier Martinez sought sole custody of their 13-year-old son, Maceo.
A temporary order restricts Berry’s visits ahead of an October 16 hearing.
Halle Berry's daughter, Nahla Aubry, 18, has defended her mother against allegations of physical abuse made by the actress's ex-husband, Olivier Martinez. In a court declaration obtained by PEOPLE, Nahla described Berry as a devoted parent and said she had never witnessed her mother behaving violently towards anyone.
Nahla Aubry denies abuse claims against Halle Berry
Martinez accused Berry of physically abusing their 13-year-old son, Maceo, in an alleged September 26 incident. He filed for sole custody, citing the incident and other alleged instances of abuse. Berry has denied the accusations. In her October 3 declaration, Nahla wrote, "I never observed anything abusive about her parenting." She described Berry as a “loving and devoted parent” who was supportive, involved in her children's lives and strict when necessary.
Nahla also stated, “I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way.” She said she had lived with her brother for much of his life and described their mother’s efforts to coordinate their schedules and support their education, activities and medical needs.
Nahla speaks about her relationship with Olivier Martinez
Nahla alleged that she remembered Martinez beating up her father, Gabriel Aubry, in their driveway when she was young. She also said Berry had encouraged her and Maceo to maintain loving relationships with their fathers.
Nahla said she was shocked and upset by the allegations and worried about their effect on her brother. She also described seeing Berry and Maceo playfully wrestle, saying she had never seen him hurt or distressed afterwards.
Halle Berry custody dispute continues
Martinez said his actions were motivated by concern for Maceo's safety. A temporary restraining order issued on October 1 restricted Berry's parenting time to daytime visits. A further hearing is scheduled for October 16.
The allegations remain disputed as the custody proceedings continue.