Nahla Aubry denies abuse claims against Halle Berry

Martinez accused Berry of physically abusing their 13-year-old son, Maceo, in an alleged September 26 incident. He filed for sole custody, citing the incident and other alleged instances of abuse. Berry has denied the accusations. In her October 3 declaration, Nahla wrote, "I never observed anything abusive about her parenting." She described Berry as a “loving and devoted parent” who was supportive, involved in her children's lives and strict when necessary.