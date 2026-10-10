Mr Faisu Gets Married In Madinah; Shares First Pics With Wife From Nikah: 'Dream Turned Into Reality'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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He asked followers to keep the couple in their duas as they begin married life.

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Faisu wedding
Faisu shares wedding pics Photo: Instagram/Faisu
Summary of this article

  • Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, announced his wedding on Instagram.

  • He shared pictures from his nikah ceremony in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

  • Mr Faisu said his entire family was with him for the ceremony.

  • The post followed speculation that he would marry in Madinah before a celebration in Mumbai.

Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, better known as Mr Faisu is married. He announced his wedding with an Instagram post. Faisu shared a string of dream pictures from his nikah ceremony with Tanya in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. The announcement followed recent speculation about his wedding plans.

In his post, Faisu wrote that his entire family was with him for the ceremony.

Faisu drops first pics from wedding

On Saturday, the digital creator shared the first official glimpse of the marriage with Tanya.

In the caption to the wedding pictures, Faisu wrote, “And We created you in pairs” (Quran 78:8) Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words (sic)."

He also asked followers to pray for the couple as they began married life. “Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together. May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen (sic)”

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For his special day, Faisu donned a white sherwani while his bride wore a gharara set of the same colour with a red dupatta to complete her look. Both looked resplendent as groom and bride. In the pics, the couple was seen signing the marriage papers.

Here's the post.

Fans' reactions to Faisu's wedding

The Instagram post quickly drew attention. Fans congratulated him for starting a new chapter of his life. One fan wrote, "May Allah write endless happiness in this new chapter of your life. You deserve all the beautiful things this world has to offer. May your home always be filled with love, peace and barakah. Ameen (sic)," while another commented, "Finally Faisu Ki Dulhan Tanya Bhabhi ❤️🤍 Allah khush rakhe hamesha (sic)".

"Jodiyan aasmano par banti hain, aur milan Madine me hota hai" - Faisu Bhai aur Bhabhi ke liye Nikah Mubarak (sic)," wrote another.

Prince Narula also congratulated the couple.

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Faisu's wedding announcement comes after recent speculation about his wedding plans. Reports had suggested that he would marry in Madinah before celebrating later with friends and family in Mumbai.

Who is Mr Faisu?

Faisu started his career making videos. He later emerged as one of India’s popular digital creators.

He later featured in several music videos and also made television appearances. He also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He also emerged as the finalist, finishing in the Top 2 in The 50.

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