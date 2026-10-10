Fans' reactions to Faisu's wedding

The Instagram post quickly drew attention. Fans congratulated him for starting a new chapter of his life. One fan wrote, "May Allah write endless happiness in this new chapter of your life. You deserve all the beautiful things this world has to offer. May your home always be filled with love, peace and barakah. Ameen (sic)," while another commented, "Finally Faisu Ki Dulhan Tanya Bhabhi ❤️🤍 Allah khush rakhe hamesha (sic)".