Anu Malik has talked about the resurgence of his 1999 song, "Saajan Saajan."
The song has become a new pop culture hit, especially combined with Batman clips.
The song belongs to the Madhuri Dixit film, Aarzoo.
What began as a single edit quickly snowballed on Instagram Reels, turning the 1999 Hindi track "Saajan Saajan" into an unlikely staple for Batman edits, first paired with Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’ The Batman and later spawning to other Hollywood clips, including Doctor Doom from Avengers: Doomsday.
Composer Anu Malik weighed in on the surprise revival on Friday by posting the original Aarzoo music video on Instagram alongside a screenshot of a past comment he left on a Batman reel. Musing on the track’s journey, Malik wrote: “Twenty-nine years ago, I sat down to compose this gem; at that time, it was just a piece of my heart-put to music, recorded with the tools we had, our lovely, talented live musicians-with no idea where life or that melody would eventually go. Seeing a Remix of that same track, composed with so much love by me, go viral today in BATMAN RETURNS is honestly surreal.”
Anu Malik Opens Up On Saajan Saajan's New Fame
According to Malik, the 2026 resurgence underlines how melodies have their own unique timeline. “Music really does have its own timeline. You pour your soul into something, let it out in the world, and three decades later it finds a whole new generation and a second life-watching people reconnect with a melody that I created and composed twenty-eight years ago, now reimagined through a fresh lens, is a feeling I can barely put into words,” he shared.
He also thanked fans for embracing the revamped version across feeds and dance floors, writing: “To everyone listening - sharing and dancing to this new version. Thank you. I believe a good song never really ages- just waits for its moment.”
Originally a chartbuster upon its 1999 release, the track "Saajan Saajan" featured on the soundtrack of Lawrence D'Souza’s romantic drama Aarzoo. Decades later, a slowed-down remix of the song sparked a massive resurgence on Instagram Reels, initially gaining traction as the backdrop for edits of Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. From there, the viral audio quickly crossed over to other major Hollywood figures, becoming a go-to soundtrack for fan clips featuring Doctor Doom, the central villain of Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday.
Aarzoo Cast, Synopsis, Release
Aarzoo released in 1999. It was helmed by Lawrence D'Souza starring Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Saif Ali Khan, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal and Reema Lagoo. The film had a Bengali remake as O Priya Tumi Kothay in 2002.The film circles Pooja, a woman conflicted between her presumed-dead pilot husband Vijay and her devoted childhood friend Amar, who marries her to help raise her child.