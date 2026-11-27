Composer Anu Malik weighed in on the surprise revival on Friday by posting the original Aarzoo music video on Instagram alongside a screenshot of a past comment he left on a Batman reel. Musing on the track’s journey, Malik wrote: “Twenty-nine years ago, I sat down to compose this gem; at that time, it was just a piece of my heart-put to music, recorded with the tools we had, our lovely, talented live musicians-with no idea where life or that melody would eventually go. Seeing a Remix of that same track, composed with so much love by me, go viral today in BATMAN RETURNS is honestly surreal.”