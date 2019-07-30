Live Streaming Of India Vs West Indies: Where To See Live Cricket; Full Schedule Of IND Vs WI

After crashing out in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand, Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team is embarking upon a month-long trip to the United States and the Caribbean. Between August 3 and September 3, India will clash with the West Indies in three Twenty20 internationals, three One Day Internationals and two Test matches. Live streaming and live TV coverage of India vs West Indies will be available on SONY and its digital platforms.

The matches, being played across five scenic venues in the Caribbean and in Florida, USA, will be telecast in English on SONY TEN 1 channels and in Hindi onSONY TEN 3 channels.

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), the official broadcaster of the India tour of West Indies, has announced exciting programming initiatives to increase engagement with audiences across India. Vivian Richards, Sunil Gavaskar, Graeme Swann, Murali Kartik, Darren Ganga and Ian Bishop will present comprehensive pre, mid and post-match expert analyses in English, while Ashish Nehra, Ajay Jadeja, Mohammad Kaif and Vivek Razdan along with presenters Gaurav Kapur and Arjun Pandit will be presenting in Hindi.

The following are the match schedules and live streaming/live TV timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

August 3 (Saturday) - 1st T20 in Florida (US): Live from 8 PM IST.

August 4 (Sunday) - 2nd T20 in Florida (US): Live from 8 PM IST

Live coverage on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD (English), Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)

Live streaming on SonyLIV

The India vs West Indies ODIs will be played in the Caribbean as per below:

1st ODI (Aug 8) at Providence (Guyana)

2nd ODI (Aug 11) at Port-of-Spain

3rd ODI (Aug 14) at Port-of-Spain

Note: All matches start from 7 PM IST.

Live coverage on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD (English), Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)

Live streaming on SonyLIV

The India vs West Indies Tests will be played as per below:

First Test from August 22 at North Stand (Antigua); Play starts 7 PM IST

Second Test from August 30 at Kingston (Jamaica); Play starts 8 PM IST

Live coverage on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD (English), Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)

Live streaming on SonyLIV

The India tour of West Indies will also mark the start of the ICC World Test Championship for both teams.