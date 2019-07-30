Sanjay Manjrekar 'Respectfully Disagrees' With Sunil Gavaskar's Comments On Virat Kohli, Selectors

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter to state that he disagrees with Sunil Gavaskar's stance on Virat Kohli's captaincy and the selectors of the national cricket team.

Writing for Mid-Day, Gavaskar had questioned as to why Kohli was continuing to be the captain without a review meeting. He also called the MSK Prasad-led selection panel lame ducks. According to the legend, they lack the stature to work with India's team management.

Entering the World Cup as one of the overwhelming favourites, India's campaign ended in the semifinals with a loss to New Zealand.

India, though, won seven of their nine matches in the mega event, and Manjrekar, now a commentator, also pointed to that stat.

Respectfully disagree with Gavaskar Sir with his views on Indian selectors & Virat being retained as capt. No, Ind did not put in a ‘much below par WC performance’, they won 7 lost two. Last one very narrowly. And integrity a far more important quality as selector than stature. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 29, 2019

In his column, Gavaskar had questioned why Kohli was an automatic choice for captaincy following the team's exit in the World Cup, saying that the selection committee should have reviewed his leadership and the team's performance.

