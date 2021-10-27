Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Australia Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live Cricket

Get here details of live streaming of AUS vs SL and where to watch live on TV.

Live Streaming Of Australia Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live Cricket
Sri Lanka are on a high in T20 World Cup. Get details of live streaming of Australia vs Sri Lanka to be played in Dubai on Thursday. | Photo: ICC-Getty

Trending

Live Streaming Of Australia Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live Cricket
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T23:55:14+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 11:55 pm

Australia will look to fix their batting owes when they face Sri Lanka in a crucial Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup 2021 In Dubai on Thursday. The Australia vs Sri Lanka match will start on 7:30 PM IST and will be live telecast on all Star Sports channels. Live streaming will also be available on digital devices.

Preview | Cricket News

Sri Lanka, who had won the title in 2014, topped group A with three successive wins before outwitting Bangladesh by five wickets in their first Super-12 match.

On the other hand, the Aussies, who are yet to win the T20 World Cup, scampered home in the last over against South Africa in their opening match.

The Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be live telecast on Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

The live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST.

While Australia look favourites on paper, in reality, the story is something different as their top-order is going through a tough time. Opener David Warner has not been out of form for quite some time including in the IPL 2021. Skipper Aaron Finch also was out for a duck against South Africa.

Mitchell Marsh also found the going tough. A good start is half the job done and the two Australian powerhouses will need to strike form quickly when they face the wily Lankan spinners. Steve Smith, who played a key role against South Africa, will hope to keep the momentum.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be quite happy for the performance they have shown so far in this tournament and can’t be underestimated at any cost, especially rookie Charith Asalanka. With several new faces in the squad, the island nation is improving every game.

Tags

Koushik Paul Dasun Shanaka Aaron Finch Dubai UAE Cricket Live streaming Australia national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL: Sourav Ganguly Steps Down As ATK Mohun Bagan Director To Avoid Conflict Of Interest

IPL: Sourav Ganguly Steps Down As ATK Mohun Bagan Director To Avoid Conflict Of Interest

Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat Create Records For Second Consecutive Day At National Aquatics

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia Beat Scotland In Super 12 To Continue Dream Run

Bangladesh Captain Mahmudullah Blames Batsmen For T20 World Cup Loss Vs England

Men’s Boxing World Championships: Indian Boxers Continue Unbeaten Run, Nishant Dev Enters 2nd Round

T20 World Cup 2021: All-Round England Crush Bangladesh By 8 Wickets To Make Two In Two

Former IPL Boss Lalit Modi Questions CVC Capital's Entry Into Cash-Rich League

National Sports Awards: Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain, Sunil Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

Advertisement

More from Sports

SCO Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Scotland For First-ever Super 12 Win - Highlights

SCO Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Scotland For First-ever Super 12 Win - Highlights

French Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth's Fight Ends In Agony

French Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth's Fight Ends In Agony

New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Joins Shakib Al Hasan, Lasith Malinga In Century Club

New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Joins Shakib Al Hasan, Lasith Malinga In Century Club

Why Pakistan Cricket Team Is Flying High In T20 World Cup 2021 - Three Reasons Explained

Why Pakistan Cricket Team Is Flying High In T20 World Cup 2021 - Three Reasons Explained

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Outlook Web Bureau / Justice Sambre has once again adjourned the hearing. The Bombay High Court will hear the petitions of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha tomorrow afternoon after 2.30 pm.

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh talks about her decision to contest the poll and carry forward the legacy of ‘Raja Sahib’, ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh.

IPL: Sourav Ganguly Steps Down As ATKMB Director

IPL: Sourav Ganguly Steps Down As ATKMB Director

Soumitra Bose / ATK Mohun Bagan is owned by Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG Group, which will now own an IPL team based out of Lucknow.

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Advertisement