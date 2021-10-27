Live Streaming Of Australia Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live Cricket

Australia will look to fix their batting owes when they face Sri Lanka in a crucial Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup 2021 In Dubai on Thursday. The Australia vs Sri Lanka match will start on 7:30 PM IST and will be live telecast on all Star Sports channels. Live streaming will also be available on digital devices.

Sri Lanka, who had won the title in 2014, topped group A with three successive wins before outwitting Bangladesh by five wickets in their first Super-12 match.

On the other hand, the Aussies, who are yet to win the T20 World Cup, scampered home in the last over against South Africa in their opening match.

While Australia look favourites on paper, in reality, the story is something different as their top-order is going through a tough time. Opener David Warner has not been out of form for quite some time including in the IPL 2021. Skipper Aaron Finch also was out for a duck against South Africa.

Mitchell Marsh also found the going tough. A good start is half the job done and the two Australian powerhouses will need to strike form quickly when they face the wily Lankan spinners. Steve Smith, who played a key role against South Africa, will hope to keep the momentum.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be quite happy for the performance they have shown so far in this tournament and can’t be underestimated at any cost, especially rookie Charith Asalanka. With several new faces in the squad, the island nation is improving every game.