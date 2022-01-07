Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Lionel Messi Prepared To Leave PSG If French Giants Don't Win UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi left Barcelona last year in a sensational free-transfer move to join PSG. He is supposed to stay in Paris until at least June 2023. But according to former Barca midfielder Lobo Carrasco, the Argentinean is ready to quit.

Lionel Messi Prepared To Leave PSG If French Giants Don't Win UEFA Champions League
Lionel Messi is likely to miss the 20-goal domestic league mark for the first time since 2007-08 season. | File Photo

Trending

Lionel Messi Prepared To Leave PSG If French Giants Don't Win UEFA Champions League
outlookindia.com
2022-01-08T00:16:26+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 12:16 am

It seems trouble is brewing at Paris Saint-Germain. The French giants could soon lose Lionel Messi if they fail to win the UEFA Champions League this season. (More Football News)

Messi left Barcelona last year in a sensational free-transfer move to join PSG. He is supposed to stay in Paris until at least June 2023. But according to former Barcelona midfielder Lobo Carrasco, the Argentinean is ready to quit.

The 34-year is likely to complete a Ballon d'Or-The Best FIFA double, but on-field returns with the new club in the first six months have been underwhelming. And he is struggling to establish a firm foothold in France.

Messi has scored only once in Ligue 1 in 11 matches after a delayed club debut and the chances of him failing to hit the 20-goal mark in a domestic league look increasingly likely. It will be a first for Messi since the 2007-08 season. 

In such a scenario, winning the Champions League remains the only incentive for Messi, with Ligue 1 only a minor consolation.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Carrasco, who spent over a decade with Barcelona however claimed the Messi does not regret leaving the Catalans but the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will always miss the 'modus vivendi,' that way of life he had in Barcelona.

'Messi will always miss the "modus vivendi" he had in Barcelona... If he succeeds, which means winning the Champions League, he could extend his stay for another year," Carrasco told El Chiringuito TV.

PSG, having dominated French football for so long, are obsessed with the Champions League. But they remain also-rans in Europe. The PSG hierarchy believes that the arrival of Lionel Mess is the last piece of the puzzle. The closest they came to winning the biggest club trophy in the world was in 2020, when they lost to Bayern Munich in the final.

'If PSG don't win the Champions League then this year is going to be a long one," added the 62-year-old former Spain winger.

Messi, who won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11 and 2014–15, will be seen in the Round of 16 actions when PSG face Real Madrid. PSG were initially drawn to play Manchester United.

Meanwhile reports also claimed that Messi "disrespected" PSG boss and fellow Argentinean Mauricio Pochettino by reportedly not sharing his COVID-19 positive status.

Reports in French media claimed that the former Tottenham Hotspur manager only came to know about Messi's positive case through third parties.

And former PSG winger Jerome Rothen claimed that it was a "very shocking" move from Messi.

"The coach must be above everyone else, it does not matter if it is a star or a youth player – the boss must be the head of the time.

"Pochettino was not updated as to where Messi was, and that explains a lot of things. This is not a good thing and I think it is very shocking from Messi," Rothen told Radio Montecarlo.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Lionel Messi Mauricio Pochettino Paris Football Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League Football Transfer Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: England's Jonny Bairstow Vs Australia's Pacers At SCG

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: England's Jonny Bairstow Vs Australia's Pacers At SCG

Asian Champions League: Three Iranian Clubs, Including 2020 Finalists Persepolis, Barred

Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal: Gunners To Wear White Jerseys In Stand Against Teen Murders

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Gets Call From Serbia, Thanks Fans For Support

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC Reclaim Top Spot Despite Dour Draw With Bottom-placed East Bengal

FIFA The Best Awards Shortlist: No Cristiano Ronaldo; Mohammed Salah Joins Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski

Ross Taylor Focuses On Series-Saving Test Vs Bangladesh, Retirement Yet To Dawn On New Zealand Veteran

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Face Rejuvenated Odisha FC In Fight For Top-four

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Two-time Champions Chennaiyin FC Take On Struggling FC Goa

ISL 2021-22: Two-time Champions Chennaiyin FC Take On Struggling FC Goa

Newcastle Sign Kieran Trippier For 12m GBP As Saudi Owners Show First Transfer Move

Newcastle Sign Kieran Trippier For 12m GBP As Saudi Owners Show First Transfer Move

Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya Choose To Train With Indian Coaches Till Paris Olympics

Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya Choose To Train With Indian Coaches Till Paris Olympics

VIDEO: Ben Stokes' Lucky Escape Prompts Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne To Demand New Cricket Law

VIDEO: Ben Stokes' Lucky Escape Prompts Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne To Demand New Cricket Law

Read More from Outlook

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

Dr Swapneil Parikh / The Covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s stark inequalities like never before. All of us lived through the coronavirus pandemic, but some lived a very different pandemic from others.

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

Doesn't Feel Like My Last Game, At Least My Kids Have Seen Me Play: Ross Taylor

Doesn't Feel Like My Last Game, At Least My Kids Have Seen Me Play: Ross Taylor

Koushik Paul / New Zealand batting superstar will be retiring from five-day cricket at the end of the second NZ vs BAN Test starting in Christchurch on Sunday.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation. Irrespective of the fame attained by an artiste, this needs neither recedes nor diminishes.

Advertisement