UEFA Champions League, Round Of 16: Paris Saint-Germain To Face Real Madrid After Re-Draw

Paris Saint-Germain were pitted against 13-time former European champions Real Madrid when the UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw was held for a second time on Monday after the first draw was voided due to an error. (More Football News)

Manchester United had been paired with Villarreal in the initial draw, but the two clubs could not meet as they both advanced from Group F. The 'Red Devils' were then mistakenly left out of the possible pool of opponents for Atletico Madrid, which forced the redraw.

United and Atletico were duly paired together second time around. Defending champions Chelsea were drawn against Lille, while their fellow English Premier League clubs Manchester City and Liverpool will take on Sporting and Inter Milan respectively.

The other round of 16 ties are: Salzburg versus Bayern Munich, Benfica versus Ajax and Villarreal versus Juventus. Initially, PSG were pitted against Manchester United with the world going gaga over the meeting of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Who will play who in the UEFA Champions League last 16?

February 15 and March 9

Sporting CP vs Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid

February 16 and March 8

Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

February 22 and March 16

Chelsea vs Lille

Villarreal vs Juventus

February 23 and March 15

Benfica vs Ajax

Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United