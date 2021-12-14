UEFA Champions League, Round Of 16: Paris Saint-Germain To Face Real Madrid After Re-Draw

Paris Saint-Germain were pitted against 13-time former European champions Real Madrid when the UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw was held for a second time on Monday after the first draw was voided due to an error. (More Football News)
Manchester United had been paired with Villarreal in the initial draw, but the two clubs could not meet as they both advanced from Group F. The 'Red Devils' were then mistakenly left out of the possible pool of opponents for Atletico Madrid, which forced the redraw.
United and Atletico were duly paired together second time around. Defending champions Chelsea were drawn against Lille, while their fellow English Premier League clubs Manchester City and Liverpool will take on Sporting and Inter Milan respectively.
The other round of 16 ties are: Salzburg versus Bayern Munich, Benfica versus Ajax and Villarreal versus Juventus. Initially, PSG were pitted against Manchester United with the world going gaga over the meeting of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Who will play who in the UEFA Champions League last 16?
February 15 and March 9
Sporting CP vs Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid
February 16 and March 8
Salzburg vs Bayern Munich
Inter Milan vs Liverpool
February 22 and March 16
Chelsea vs Lille
Villarreal vs Juventus
February 23 and March 15
Benfica vs Ajax
Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United