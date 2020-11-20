November 20, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Lionel Messi-Manchester City Links Tighten, Premier League Clubs Eye Sergio Ramos

Lionel Messi-Manchester City Links Tighten, Premier League Clubs Eye Sergio Ramos

Messi continues to be linked with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, while Sergio Ramos is also wanted in the Premier League.

Omnisport 20 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Lionel Messi-Manchester City Links Tighten, Premier League Clubs Eye Sergio Ramos
Lionel Messi (in pic) links with Manchester City are tightening following Pep Guardiola's renewal.
AP
Lionel Messi-Manchester City Links Tighten, Premier League Clubs Eye Sergio Ramos
outlookindia.com
2020-11-20T12:55:56+05:30

Will Lionel Messi be a Barcelona player for much longer?

Messi, who has called Camp Nou home for his entire senior career, is reportedly eyeing a sensational exit.

And Manchester City are continuing to pursue the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

 

MESSI, CITY RUMOURS GROW

Lionel Messi's links with Manchester City are tightening following Pep Guardiola's renewal, according to Diario AS.

Messi was tipped to join City after handing in a transfer request at the start of the season, but the Barca captain opted to remain at Camp Nou.

However, with manager Guardiola extending his City contract, rumours are intensifying.

 

ROUND-UP

- The Premier League's 'big six' are interested in signing Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. 90min claims Liverpool, City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are eyeing the veteran defender, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Milan could be set for a busy January. Tuttomercato reports Milan want Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic on loan with an option to buy for €30million. Inter and Juventus have also been linked with the Serbia international. It comes as Rossoneri duo Andrea Conti and Leo Duarte face uncertain futures, while Salzburg sensation Dominik Szoboszlai continues to be linked to Milan.

- Kicker says Paris Saint-Germain are favourites to sign Bayern Munich's soon-to-be free agent David Alaba, who has also been linked to Madrid and City.

- Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri could join Juve in January, though Alaba and Atalanta star Robin Goosens are also options for the Serie A champions, according to Calciomercato.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tour of Australia: Keeping Virat Kohli Quiet Key To Success Vs India, feels Pacer Pat Cummins

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Lionel Messi Sergio Ramos Barcelona Football Sports FC Barcelona Real Madrid Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Manchester City Juventus Arsenal (Football) Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool Football Transfer Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos