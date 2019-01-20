﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Khelo India Youth Games: Hosts Maharashtra Claim Overall Trophy With 228 Medals

Khelo India Youth Games: Hosts Maharashtra Claim Overall Trophy With 228 Medals

Maharashtra finished ahead of Khelo India School Games 2018 winners Haryana, who were second with 62 gold, 56 silver and 60 bronze for a total of 178 medals.

20 January 2019
Khelo India Youth Games: Hosts Maharashtra Claim Overall Trophy With 228 Medals
Courtesy: Twitter (@kheloindia)
Khelo India Youth Games: Hosts Maharashtra Claim Overall Trophy With 228 Medals
outlookindia.com
2019-01-20T18:56:14+0530
Also Read

Maharashtra dominated the second edition of Khelo India Youth Games by winning as many as 228 medals, including 85 gold, 62 silver and 81 bronze.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Maharashtra Sports Minister Vinod Tawde presented the Overall Trophy to the hosts at the closing ceremony at Pune on Sunday.

Javadekar said the performances of the athletes at the Games had underlined the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of "5minute aur" for sports.

He added that the government was determined to bring in a compulsory one-hour daily sports period in every school across the country.

Tawde said he wanted not just five minutes, but 50 minutes and encouraged all the sportspersons.

Maharashtra finished ahead of Khelo India School Games 2018 winners Haryana, who were second with 62 gold, 56 silver and 60 bronze for a total of 178 medals.

Delhi stood third with 48 gold, 37 silver and 51 bronze, a tally of 136 medals.

On the final day, 15 gold medals were at stake, of which eight were in archery.

Hosts Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana picked two each while Delhi and Punjab got one each.

Haryana asserted themselves in hockey, winning the girls Under-21 final to take their third gold in hockey from four finals, while Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala won gold each in volleyball.

Manush Shah of Gujarat emerged the singles champion in Under-21 table tennis, while Saubhi Patwari of West Bengal won the Girls Under-21 singles.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Maharashtra Pune Khelo India Youth Games Sports Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Gujarat Hit With Four Earthquakes In Seven Hours
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters