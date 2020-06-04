June 04, 2020
Juventus Monitoring Gonzalo Higuain After Hamstring Strain

Juventus' preparations for the remainder of the Serie A season were dealt a minor blow on Thursday as Gonzalo Higuain strained a muscle

Omnisport 04 June 2020
Gonzalo Higuain during a match against Atalanta.
File Photo
Gonzalo Higuain has strained his right hamstring in training and will be monitored ahead of Serie A's restart, Juventus have confirmed.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

The Bianconeri are set to return to the field at Bologna on June 22 as the campaign resumes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But striker Higuain suffered a minor injury on Thursday, giving Maurizio Sarri some concern two and a half weeks out from Juve's next competitive match.

"During today's training session, Gonzalo Higuain suffered a muscle strain on the posterior region of his right thigh," an update on Juventus' Twitter account read.


"The tests performed at J Medical have ruled out any lesions. His condition will be monitored in the coming days."

Higuain was widely expected to leave Juve at the start of the season but remained to feature under Sarri, who coached the forward at both Napoli and Chelsea.

The 32-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of next season, has scored five goals in 23 Serie A games this term, ably assisting star duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

