ISL: Odisha FC Rope in Baoringdao Bodo, Laishram Premjit

Odisha FC on Thursday announced the signing of young Indian wingers Baoringdao Bodo and Laishram Premjit ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). (More Football News)

The 20-year-old Bodo has played in the ISL for Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC and has also been an important player for India's youth teams.

The Assam-born winger had represented Bengaluru United, Gokulam Kerala and Minerva Punjab as well in his career and has now signed a two-year contract with OFC.

On the other hand, 18-year-old Premjit played for Manipur's TRAU FC in the I-League before joining the Bhubaneswar-based side on a four-year deal.

Speaking on the new signing, OFC President Rohan Sharma said: "I am quite happy to welcome both Premjit and Bodo to the club. Premjit is a player who has an extremely bright future and if he can play to his potential, he can be another winger in the same vein as Jerry for the squad. Though only 18, his speed is impressive. We hope to develop him further in the next four years for him to become another winger with blistering pace in our squad.

"Bodo needs less introduction as not too long ago, he was thought of to be one of the best young prospects in India. While Bodo still has oodles of potential, he has slipped through the cracks a little bit. We are confident that Odisha FC is the club for Bodo to come back strong and make an impact in India once again. I am certain that Bodo will work hard to get his names in the headlines once again," Sharma further added.