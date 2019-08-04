Irfan Pathan, 100 Cricketers Asked To Leave Jammu And Kashmir Amid Security Concerns

﻿
Irfan Pathan was appointed as mentor-cum-coach of Jammu and Kashmir cricket team on July 1, 2018. Earlier this week, the Indian Army had stated that there has been an attempt to revive terrorism from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and other terror groups in the Valley.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 August 2019
Even Irfan Pathan's support staff have also been asked to leave.
With security currently an issue in Jammu and Kashmir due to alleged terror threat, Irfan Pathan and around 100 other cricketers have been asked to leave the region. Pathan is currently the mentor-cum-coach of the state's cricket team, who are currently having a camp in the area. This comes after the state's administration issued an advisory to tourists and Amarnath Yatris to leave the Valley.

The support staff have also been asked to leave.

"Our camp has been shut down and the cricketers were sent back to their homes. The camp was from June 14 to July 14 and after a break of ten days, camp restarted from July 25. Yesterday, about 100 players were sent back to their home," said Pathan, as quoted by ANI.

"The matches were scheduled from July 31 and will last till August 17. These matches were organised for the selection of district cricketers," he added.

He was appointed as mentor-cum-coach of Jammu and Kashmir cricket team on July 1, 2018. 

Earlier this week, the Indian Army had stated that there has been an attempt to revive terrorism from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and other terror groups in the Valley. The LoC has also been violent in the last few days, with heavy fire involved.

(ANI Inputs)

