Home Minister Amit Shah Meets NSA Ajit Doval Amid Security Threat In Jammu And Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba in the Parliament amid a massive troop build-up and a series of advisories to tourists and Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported.

The high-profile meeting comes at a time when rumours and speculation about the Centre's next possible step in the Valley have kept people worried and on their toes.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that an all-party meeting will be held at 6 pm at her residence.

The PDP chief added that they were trying to tell the people of this country and the government about the consequences of toying with Articles 35A and 370.

She bemoaned the Centre's lack of assurance to the people of the Valley amid the continuing uncertainty. "They are not even bothered to say that everything will be alright," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Saturday, over 6,200 passengers flew out of Srinagar given the security threat in the state.

According to Airports Authority of India, 6,216 passengers reported at Srinagar International Airport on Saturday to travel out of the Kashmir Valley.

"Out of this, 5,829 passengers travelled by 32 scheduled airlines. Remaining 387 passengers were accommodated in four IAF aircraft and flown to various destinations like Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon," AAI said in a statement.

"All the possible support has been extended at the Srinagar airport by ensuring the safety and security of the passengers. All passengers were flown out of the valley in a planned and systematic manner."

The uncertain situation led National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar to suspended its classes till further orders. However, district magistrate Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said no instructions were given to shut the institute. Non-local students of the institute were, however, rushed out of the state in buses early in the morning.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir government issued a security advisory for tourists and pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra to curtail their pilgrimage.

The state government said: "Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible."

The Centre had last week moved extra 10,000 soldiers to the valley after NSA Ajit Doval's visit to Kashmir.

A week later, another 25,000 troops were moved to the state even as the rumours regarding the future of Articles 370 and 35A continued gaining momentum.

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik has, however, rubbished all the rumours, saying "unnecessary panic" was being created for no reason.

