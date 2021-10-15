IPL 2021 Final: MS Dhoni Becomes First-ever Captain To Lead In 300 T20 Games

Legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday became the first-ever first cricketer to captain a team in 300 T20 games. The 40-year-old achieved the feat during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Kight Riders (KKR) in Dubai, UAE.

Interestingly, both Dhoni and rival captain Eoin Morgan are playing their 347th T20 game. Morgan won the toss and opted to field first at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dhoni, playing his 10th IPL final (ninth for CSK as captain), has led the 'Yellow Brigade' in 214 games across 12 editions that they have taken part in.

The former India captain has also led Rising Pune Supergiant during one IPL season apart from leading India in six T20 World Cups.

His crowning glory would certainly be leading India to the T20 World Cup title in South Africa back in 2007.

Before that tournament, India had played only one T20I in 2006 in South Africa of which Dhoni was a part.

"It's been a long time. We started T20 in around 2005-06 and most of the games have been franchise cricket and in the last five years there have been a lot of T20 games in international cricket as well," Dhoni said at the toss.

Second on the list is Darren Sammy, who has led a team in 208 games for West Indies and various franchises.

