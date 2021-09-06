England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test, Day 5: IND Toil Hard Against Defiant ENG Openers

September 06, 2021
England batsmen battle for survival on Day 5 of The Oval Test. Get here live cricket scores of the fourth Test between England vs India

Outlook Web Bureau 06 September 2021, Last Updated at 4:06 pm
India are in a good position to force a win on Day 5 of the fourth cricket at The Oval on Monday and take a 2-1 lead. Follow live cricket scores of ENG v IND here.
The odds are against England on Day 5 of The Oval Test on Monday. In a match where fortune has fluctuated, the onus is now on India's bowling attack to take a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series. England, overnight 77 for no loss, have shown the stomach for a fight and much of today will go protecting their 10 wickets. England need 291 runs to win and considering that the home team bats deep, all four results are possible. The Oval wicket is placid and that was proven when England openers Haseeb Hamid and Rory Burns batted out 32 overs in the final session on Sunday. Monday should see some exciting clash between bat and ball. India will, of course, look to improve their none-too-impressive record at this venue. India have won just one, lost five and drawn seven in 13 Test matches at The Oval. India’s only victory at this ground came in 1971! Follow live cricket scores of ENG vs IND, fourth Test, Day 5 here. (LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS)

3:28 PM IST: Players ready for the final day of the fourth Test match. India need 10 wickets to take an unassailable 2-1 lead. England need 291 runs.

