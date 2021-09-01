England Vs India, 4th Test: India Have Poor Record At Kennington Oval- Statistical Preview

England have won 43, lost 22 and drawn 37 in 102 Test matches played at Kennington Oval, London, where the fourth Test match of the series against India will be start from Thursday (September 2). (Live Streaming | News)

India, on the other hand, have won just one, lost five and drawn seven in 13 Test matches played here. India’s only victory at this ground came in 1971. India recorded a four-wicket win under Ajit Wadekar in this Test match which was also their first ever on English soil.

This is the Venue where Test Cricket began. The first-ever Test on English soil was played here in September 1880, resulting in an England win over Australia by five wickets, with WG Grace scoring a hundred on debut, and this is where a Test series in England traditionally ends.

The Oval has witnessed many historic matches. England's dramatic one-wicket win in 1902 inspired by Gilbert Jessop's sensational hundred; Australia's 701 in 1930 as Don Bradman (244) and Bill Ponsford (266) put on 451 for the second wicket; England's 903 for 7 as they beat Australia by an innings and 579 runs in 1938; Don Bradman's farewell duck in 1948; Denis Compton scoring the boundary which meant England regained the Ashes in 1953; Michael Holding's 14 wickets on a featherbed in 1976; Devon Malcolm's 9 for 57 against South Africa in 1994.

The Oval , London with 102 Tests since 1880 is one of the four grounds to stage over 100 Test matches. The other are Lord’s (141 Tests), Melbourne Cricket Ground (113 Tests) and Sydney Cricket Ground (109 Tests)

FOR THE RECORD:

** Mohammed Shami who has taken 195 wickets at an average of 27.56 in 102 innings of 54 Tests, needs five more wickets to become 11th Indian and 80th bowler to complete a double century of wickets.

** James Anderson who took 99 catches in 165 Tests, needs just one catch to become 10 Englishman and 38th fielder overall to complete a century of catches in Tests.

** Jasprit Bumrah who has taken 97 wickets at an average of 22.76 in 44 innings of 23 Tests, needs three more wickets to become the twenty third Indian player to reach the 100 wickets milestone in Tests.

INDIA-ENGLAND AT THE OVAL:

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

Team P W L D Success%

England 102 43 22 37 60.29

India 13 1 5 7 34.61

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS:

India: 664 in 170 overs 2007

England: 594 in 173.3 overs 1982

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS:

India: 94 in 29.2 overs 2014

England: 101 in 45.1 overs 1971

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

India: 221 Sunil Gavaskar 1979

England: 235 Ian Bell 2011

BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS:

India: 6-38 Bhagwath Chandrasekhar 1971

England: 7-80 Gubby Allen 1936

BEST BOWLING IN A TESTS:

India: 8-114 Bhagwath Chandrasekhar 1971

England: 9-208 Graeme Swann 2011

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine