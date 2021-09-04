ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: Rohit Sharma Hits Massive Six To Bring Up His Maiden Overseas Century - WATCH

Rohit Sharma showed the perfect balance of patience and aggression as the opener helped India wrest back the initiative from England on Day 3 of the fourth Test at the Oval, London Saturday.

India, after conceding a 99-run lead in the first innings, have reached 196/1 in 66 overs in the second essay, thanks to two brilliant stands -- 83 for the first wicket and unbeaten 100-run for the second, featuring Rohit.

In the process, Rohit brought up his eighth Test ton and first overseas with a massive six in the 64th over, bowled by Moeen Ali. Watch it here:

Known for his flambouyance, Rohit took 204 balls to reach the landmark. And of his eight centuries, this was the second slowest at a strike rate of 47.30.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1. The final match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting September 10.

