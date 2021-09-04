ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: Rohit Sharma Hits Massive Six To Bring Up His Maiden Overseas Century - WATCH

September 04, 2021
Rohit Sharma last hit a Test century at Chennai against England in February. He now has more than 3000 runs with 8 tons

Outlook Web Bureau 04 September 2021, Last Updated at 8:31 pm
Listen to the roar! Rohit Sharma launches one into the orbit.
Rohit Sharma showed the perfect balance of patience and aggression as the opener helped India wrest back the initiative from England on Day 3 of the fourth Test at the Oval, London Saturday.

Day 3 Blog | Scorecard | News

India, after conceding a 99-run lead in the first innings, have reached 196/1 in 66 overs in the second essay, thanks to two brilliant stands -- 83 for the first wicket and unbeaten 100-run for the second, featuring Rohit.

READ: Rohit-Rahul Opening Record

In the process, Rohit brought up his eighth Test ton and first overseas with a massive six in the 64th over, bowled by Moeen Ali. Watch it here:

Known for his flambouyance, Rohit took 204 balls to reach the landmark. And of his eight centuries, this was the second slowest at a strike rate of 47.30.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1. The final match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting September 10.

