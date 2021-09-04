September 04, 2021
England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, Oval Test, Day 3: 50 Up As Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Give IND Good Start

India's second innings is going to be crucial. Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of the fourth Test between England vs India at The Oval.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 September 2021
England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, Oval Test, Day 3: 50 Up As Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Give IND Good Start
Onus will be on India's top order batsmen on Day 3 of the fourth England vs India at The Oval on Saturday. Follow live cricket scores of ENG v IND here.
AP Photo
England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, Oval Test, Day 3: 50 Up As Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Give IND Good Start
2021-09-04T15:47:10+05:30

India's top order batting will be tested on Day 3 of the Oval Test on Saturday. The openers made a promising start on Friday and when stumps were drawn on Day 2, India were 43 for no loss, trailing by 56 runs. The Oval Test has belonged to the lower order batsmen on both sides. If Shardul Thakur gave the Indian first innings some respectability, it was Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali who ensured that England take a 99-run first innings lead after suffering a top order batting collapse. No. 6 Ollie Pope (81) played a crucial knock for England and kept the Indian bowlers at bay. Although the bowlers on both sides have dominated in this Test match, the wicket is still good for batting. Temperament will be key for Indian batsmen because there is a lot of time left in this match. England bowlers will hope to find early breakthroughs but India batting should see better application this time. The five-Test series is tied 1-1. The final Test will be played in Manchester. Follow live cricket scores of England vs India, fourth Test, Day 2 here.

(Live Scorecard | News

3:28 PM IST: Players are out for the third day's play. India still trail by 56 rains.

