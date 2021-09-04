September 04, 2021
ENG Vs IND: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Become Best Opening Pair In England Since 1999

They have so far added 421 runs at an average of 52.62 in eight innings with one century and two fifty stands

Syed Pervez Qaiser 04 September 2021, Last Updated at 6:30 pm
KL Rahul, left, and Rohit Sharma, right, during their 83-run opening stand on Day 3 of the 4th Test against England at the Oval, London.
AP Photo
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have batted out 985 balls for the first wicket at an average of 20.3 overs in this series so far.

Day 3 Blog | Scorecard | News

They added 421 runs at an average of 52.62in eight innings with one century and two fifty stands. Only one opening pair batted longer in a Test series in England since 1999.

South African opening pair of Herschelle Gibbs and Graeme Smith have faced 1013 balls in nine innings at an average of 18.4 in the 2003 series. They added 677 runs at an average of 75.22 with two century and two fifty stands.

BEST OPENING PARTNERS IN ENGLAND SINCE 1999

(Partners - Year - Innings - Runs - AVG - Highest Stand - Balls)

Herschelle Gibbs/Graeme Smith (SA) - 2003 - 9 - 677 - 75.22 - 338 - 1013;
Lokesh Rahul/Rohit Sharma (IND) 2021 - 8 - 421 - 52.62 - 126 - 985;
Neil McKenzie/Graeme Smith (SA) 2008 - 8 - 415 - 59.28 - 204 - 894;
Andrew Strauss/Marcus Trescothick (ENG) vs AUS - 2005 - 10 - 538 - 53.80 - 112 - 824;
Matthew Hayden/Justin Langer (AUS) - 2005 - 10 - 442 - 49.11 - 185 - 783.

